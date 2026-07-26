Fernando Alonso hails Aston Martin's major upgrade at Hungarian GP
What's the story
Fernando Alonso has hailed the effectiveness of Aston Martin's major upgrade package, which helped him progress to Q2 for the first time this season at the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix. The Spanish driver said it felt like "different Qualifying," and he could "fight a little bit more" with his car. This was a major step forward for Aston Martin, who had opted to wait until this race to introduce an overhaul of their car instead of small updates over several weekends.
Upgrade details
16 updates included in the upgrade package
The upgrade package brought to the Hungarian GP included a whopping 16 updates, covering parts such as the front wing, floor, diffuser, and rear suspension, as per F1.
The team hopes these changes will help them move up the pecking order in the championship standings.
Honda are also expected to introduce engine upgrades at the Dutch Grand Prix.
Race expectations
Alonso embraces new B-spec car
Alonso embraced the new B-spec car from the start, showing promise in Free Practice before beating six drivers to secure a spot in Q2.
He qualified P16 on the grid for the race.
While this isn't exactly what the two-time World Champion is used to, it's a step forward for Aston Martin and gives hope for more progress in future races.
Race outlook
First race with the upgraded car
When asked if he was looking forward to the race at Hungaroring, Alonso said points were still a bit far away. However, he believes there's more potential to unlock in the car.
"it's going to be the first time we do more than six or seven laps on this package," he said, adding that it would be a good test for reliability and other aspects of the car.
Duo
Hungarian GP: Lewis Hamilton, Kimi Antonelli hit with grid penalties
Lewis Hamilton has been demoted from second to fifth place on the starting grid of the 2026 Hungarian Grand Prix.
The penalty comes after he was found guilty of blocking McLaren's Oscar Piastri during the qualifying session.
Hamilton narrowly missed out on pole position to Lando Norris in another McLaren after failing to improve his provisional-pole time.
Meanwhile, championship leader Kimi Antonelli was also handed a three-place grid penalty. He will start 7th in the main race on Sunday.