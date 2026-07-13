Amy Jones scrips records with twin fifties in Lord's WTest

Responding to India's first innings score of 285/10, England lost four wickets for just 48 runs.

Jones then arrived at number six, and played a much-needed knock.

The keeper made 52 off 62 balls, the only 50-plus score of the innings, which was laced with six fours.

Even in the fourth innings, England were 34/4 while chasing a massive 457.

Though Jones again slammed six fours en route to her 80-ball 54, the hosts fell way short.