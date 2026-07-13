Amy Jones scrips records with twin fifties in Lord's WTest
What's the story
India made history by defeating England in the first-ever Women's Test match at Lord's. The visitors won the match by a massive 270 runs, with Yastika Bhatia's century headlining the victory. The Indian bowlers dominated England on the final day of the match, reducing them to 186 all out. Though the hosts lost the contests, their wicket-keeper, Amy Jones, recorded twin half-centuries to attain some special milestones. Here are further details.
Knocks
Two fine knocks from Jones
Responding to India's first innings score of 285/10, England lost four wickets for just 48 runs.
Jones then arrived at number six, and played a much-needed knock.
The keeper made 52 off 62 balls, the only 50-plus score of the innings, which was laced with six fours.
Even in the fourth innings, England were 34/4 while chasing a massive 457.
Though Jones again slammed six fours en route to her 80-ball 54, the hosts fell way short.
Feats
Jones attains these milestones
As per Cricbuzz, Jones became the first designated wicket-keeper with 50-plus scores in both innings of a Women's Test.
Having made 99 and 54 in the 2015 Canterbury match against England, Australia's Jess Jonassen is the only other player with 50-plus scores in both innings of a Women's Test from six or lower.
Jones's 67-run stand with Mady Villiers is the joint-second-highest partnership for the 6th wicket or lower in the fourth innings of a Women's Test.
Career
Here are her numbers
As per ESPNcricinfo, the 33-year-old Jones now has three fifties in the format, as her maiden one was a 64 against Australia way back in 2019.
The veteran has now raced to 294 runs across nine Test matches (15 innings) at an average of 19.60.
She has also inflicted 22 dismissals behind the stumps.