Premier League: Presenting key details of leaders Arsenal's injury list

Ahead of Arsenal 's upcoming Premier League clash against Wolves on Saturday night, manager Mikel Arteta provided an update on the fitness of key players Declan Rice, William Saliba, Jurrien Timber, and Leandro Trossard. The Gunners are looking to bounce back from their recent defeat against Aston Villa. Arteta said the return dates for these players are a matter of days. Here are the details and latest updates.

Player status Rice's recovery and potential return As mentioned, Arteta said the return dates for these players are a "matter of days," with Rice likely being the closest to returning. "Let's see how he [Rice] is today. Obviously he was ill. So normally in a few days it gets resolved, but we have to wait and see how far he can push," he said at a press conference. The manager hinted that Saliba could be fit for next Saturday's trip to Everton but remains a doubt against Wolves.

Injury updates Timber and Trossard's fitness On Timber, who missed the Champions League clash against Club Brugge due to a knock, could miss action against Wolves. Arteta said: "Again, it depends how he feels today. He wasn't feeling comfortable. Again, I think it's a matter of days but whether it's tomorrow or not we will see." The update on Trossard was similar with Arteta saying: "Another one that is a matter of days! Sounds boring but it's the reality. So we don't know if he is available for how long."

Saliba Update on Saliba Arteta suggested Saliba will be back in time for his side's clash against Everton next Saturday. However, he remains a doubt for the Wolves match. "We have to wait and see," Arteta said. "Yesterday we didn't train. He hasn't trained with us yet. We have an extra day. We train this afternoon. Let's see if he can be available for that."