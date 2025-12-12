Chelsea's Enzo Maresca remains calm amid poor run of form

Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca has remained unfazed by his team's recent poor performance. The Blues have suffered two defeats and a draw in December, raising questions over their Premier League title hopes and European ambitions. Despite the disappointing results, Maresca is not changing his plans for the season. "For us, November was fantastic but we haven't started December the way we would like," he said to the media on Friday.

Coach's view Maresca's perspective on Chelsea's recent performance Maresca acknowledged that Chelsea have not been able to deliver the expected results in their last three matches. He said, "We've had three games in a row where we didn't get the results that we expect." However, he also stressed that such situations are normal in football and doesn't warrant an immediate change in strategy or approach. "In nine days we're not going to change our season because we didn't get the points we expect," he added.

Player status Chelsea's injury updates ahead of Everton clash Ahead of Chelsea's match against Everton at Stamford Bridge on Saturday, Maresca provided updates on the team's injury situation. Cole Palmer is fit to start after missing the midweek defeat to Atalanta. Wesley Fofana has also recovered from a facial injury sustained in Bergamo. However, Liam Delap's return date remains uncertain due to a shoulder injury suffered during the goalless draw with Bournemouth.

Past patterns Chelsea's recent form mirrors last season's collapse Chelsea's current slump resembles the downfall that derailed their campaign last season. On December 22, 2022, they faced Everton knowing a win would temporarily put them on top. However, they managed only a goalless draw and went on to win just two of their next 10 league games. Maresca has called for patience from critics who may label his young side as inconsistent due to this week's results.

Award Maresca picks up November award Maresca won the Premier league Manager of the Month award for second time after enjoying an unbeaten month in November. Maresca guided Chelsea through an outstanding month in which they picked up three wins and a hard-fought draw, earning 10 points. As per the Premier League, this was the joint-highest total of any Premier League team in November.