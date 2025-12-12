Ruben Amorim unsure about key players for Bournemouth clash

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim is unsure if Bryan Mbeumo, Amad Diallo, and Noussair Mazraoui will be available for Monday's match against Bournemouth. The uncertainty stems from the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) mandatory release date for national team players, which falls on the same day as United's evening fixture. Talks are ongoing with respective national teams about player availability.

Match recap United's recent performance and player availability In their last match, a 4-1 win over Wolves, all three players trained and started. Mbeumo even scored in the game. However, with the AFCON deadline looming, Amorim is still waiting for confirmation on their availability for Monday's clash against Bournemouth. The manager hopes to get a definitive answer before the match day itself.

Words 'We are still in conversation with the national teams' "We are still in conversation with the national teams," said Amorim at a press conference on Friday. "The game is Monday, they are here and they are training and we are trying to prepare all the different scenarios," he added. Amorim also stated nobody knows which players will play. "It is frustrating. But nobody knows who is going to play, so it is a good thing. We have players to cope with everything. With a long week, you have time to prepare."

Injury update United's defensive woes and food poisoning concerns Along with the AFCON-related uncertainties, United will also be without center-backs Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt for the Bournemouth game. To add to their woes, Benjamin Sesko is a doubt due to food poisoning. These absences could further test Amorim's squad depth as they prepare for another tough Premier League encounter against Bournemouth on Monday night.