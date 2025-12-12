Ishan Kishan: Decoding his impressive stats in SMAT 2025 season
What's the story
Jharkhand skipper Ishan Kishan made a solid contribution for his team against Punjab in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2025 season. The crucial Super League contest saw Jharkhand chase down a target of 236 in just 18.1 overs. Punjab scored a total of 235/6 in 20 overs. In response, Jharkhand saw Kishan smash 47 runs in their win. We decode his SMAT 2025 stats.
Information
A fiery 23-ball effort from Kishan's blade
Kishan and fellow opener Virat Singh added 28 runs. Kumar Kushagra then joined Kishan and the two put on 60 runs. Kishan perished in the 7th over with Jharkhand. being 88/2. It was a fiery 23-ball knock from the southpaw's blade. Ramandeep Singh dismissed Kishan.
Stats
Kishan averages 53 in SMAT 2025
Kishan's 47 was laced with 8 fours and a six. He struck at 204.35. Kishan has now raced to 318 runs in SMAT 2025 from 7 matches at 53. He owns one hundred and a fifty. His scores in SMAT 2025 season are 27, 15, 113*, 92, 21, 2 and 47. He is one of the 10 batters in SMAT 2025 with 300-plus runs.
Information
Kishan races to 1,778 career SMAT runs
As per ESPNcricinfo, Kishan now owns 1,778 runs from 61 SMAT matches at 32.92 (SR: 142.01). Overall in T20s, he has raced to 5,588 runs from 213 matches (204 innings) at 29.56. He has smashed 555 fours and 255 sixes.