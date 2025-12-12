Mohammed Siraj claims three-fer against Mumbai in SMAT: Key stats
What's the story
Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj shone for Hyderabad against Mumbai in a crucial 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Super League clash on Friday. The right-arm pacer picked three wickets for 17 runs from 3.5 overs as Mumbai perished for 131 in 18.5 overs. Thereafter, Hyderabad completed a 9-wicket win, scoring 132/1 in just 11.5 overs. Here are further details and stats.
Information
Three wickets for Siraj
Siraj, who opened the bowling for Hyderabad, got his first reward in the form of Suryansh Shedge in the 4th ball of the 17th over. The very next ball saw him dismiss Shardul Thakur. In the 19th over, he got Tanush Kotian.
Stats
Siraj races to 180 T20 scalps
Playing his 158th T20 match, Siraj has raced to a tally of 180 wickets at an average of 26.05. As per ESPNcricinfo, in 34 SMAT matches, the senior cricketer has now picked up 57 wickets at just 15.57. Notably, 14 of his T20 scalps have come for India from 16 T20Is at 32.28.