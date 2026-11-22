Premier League: Arsenal held to a 2-2 draw by Newcastle
What's the story
Arsenal's impressive four-match Premier League winning streak, during which they didn't concede a single goal, was halted by Newcastle United. The match at St James's Park ended in a dramatic 2-2 draw. Eberechi Eze put Arsenal ahead with a well-timed strike in the first half. However, Harvey Barnes and Malick Thiaw turned the tide for Newcastle after halftime.
Game dynamics
Jaissle's tactical brilliance shines through
The first half was dominated by Arsenal, who controlled the game and kept Newcastle under constant pressure.
However, a tactical masterstroke from Newcastle manager Matthias Jaissle changed the course of the match after halftime.
His triple substitution made all the difference as it gave Newcastle more confidence and aggression on the pitch.
Injury impact
Raya's injury adds to Arsenal's woes
Arsenal's day got worse when their goalkeeper David Raya had to leave the field due to a shoulder injury.
Despite the setback, Arsenal managed to equalize through Noni Madueke, ensuring they left Tyneside with a point.
The result extended their lead at the top of the Premier League table to six points over second-placed Brighton.
Match highlights
A thrilling 4-goal affair
Newcastle made a strong comeback with goals from Barnes and Thiaw, turning the game around in their favor.
However, Arsenal showed their championship spirit by fighting back with Madueke's equalizer.
The match was a testament to both teams' determination and skill, making it an exciting encounter for fans.
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A look at the points table
After 11 matches, Arsenal remain atop with 28 points (W9 D1 L1). Meanwhile, the Magpies are placed 12th with 13 points from 11 games (W3 D4 L4). Newcastle are however winless in their last three Premier League games (D2 L1).
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Here are the match stats
From 12 attempts, the Magpies had three shots on target. Arsenal had four shots on target from 13 attempts. Arsenal had 24 touches in the opposition box with the hosts having 15. Arsenal dominated ball possession (66.40%).
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What did Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta say?
Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta reflected on the contest and felt his side lost two points.
"My feeling is that we lost two points today. I think we were exceptional in the first half. At every level. Our intensity, the clarity that we have, how to attack the jumps of Newcastle every time they wanted to go man-to-man, the composure that we have, the way we use our relationship to break their press. And it should have been 2-0, 3-0 or 4-0 up, clear. But it wasn't."
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'We gave them belief'
"And when it wasn't, then we expected in the second half that we have to again raise the level because the opponent is going to have a reaction. And the opponent did have a reaction and we were very below the level that is required to stretch the gap in a game like this in this stadium. And then we gave them belief," he added.