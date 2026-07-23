Arsenal sign Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for £34m: Details
What's the story
Arsenal have officially signed Greek winger Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge on a five-year deal. The transfer fee is reported to be £34 million, a record amount for the Belgian Pro League. The move comes as a replacement for Leandro Trossard, who recently joined Besiktas in a £17 million deal. Tzolis managed 43 goals and 45 assists in 108 appearances for Club Brugge. Here's more.
Player profile
Tzolis had a stellar 2025-26 season with Club Brugge
The 24-year-old winger, who previously played for Norwich City, had an outstanding 2025-26 season with Club Brugge.
He scored 17 goals and provided 23 assists in just 36 league appearances last season.
Meanwhile, across all competitions, he managed 22 goals and 29 assists from 52 matches.
His performance has led Arsenal to see him as a perfect fit for their squad after Trossard's departure.
Versatility
His versatility is a key asset
Tzolis is known for his ability to play as a winger or a No. 10, much like Trossard.
He can start wide and then cut inside, making him dangerous near the goal.
Former Club Brugge assistant manager Hayk Milkon praised Tzolis's adaptability on the pitch, saying he can handle different roles but is most effective when closer to the goal.
Stamina
Tzolis has never been a liability in terms of injuries
Tzolis also shares Trossard's impressive injury record.
He never spent more than two matches on the sidelines during his time at Club Brugge, despite being one of the most energetic players on the team.
Milkon highlighted Tzolis's work ethic, saying he covers a lot of ground in games at high speeds and maintains consistent performance even with Champions League commitments every few days.
Words
Andrea Berta speaks on new signing Tzolis
"Christos naturally operates on the left but is comfortable across the front line," said Arsenal sporting director Andrea Berta.
"He's an excellent finisher with both feet, thrives in tight spaces, and possesses incredible technical ability."
Berta added, "Christos has produced outstanding numbers in terms of goals and assists over the last three seasons, and he's a player who will raise the technical level of our squad, while bringing positive energy, enthusiasm, and a strong mentality to our team."
Information
A look at the player's club career journey
Tzolis started his career at Greek side PAOK and played 57 games, scoring 17 goals. He made 30 appearances for Norwich between 2021 and 2024, scoring three goals. During his time at the club he had spells on loan at Twente and Fortuna Dusseldorf before joining Club Brugge.
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Club career honors for the player
In an impressive club career, Tzolis won the Greek Cup with PAOK in 2020-21. With, Club Brugge he won the Belgian Pro League in 2025-26, Belgian Cup in 2024-25 and Belgian Super Cup in 2025.
Twitter Post
Gunner!
Energy. Instinct. End product.— Arsenal (@Arsenal) July 23, 2026
Christos Tzolis is a Gunner ✍️ pic.twitter.com/NP7QHI3u15