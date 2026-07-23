Arsenal sign Christos Tzolis from Club Brugge for £34m: Details

The 24-year-old winger, who previously played for Norwich City, had an outstanding 2025-26 season with Club Brugge.

He scored 17 goals and provided 23 assists in just 36 league appearances last season.

Meanwhile, across all competitions, he managed 22 goals and 29 assists from 52 matches.

His performance has led Arsenal to see him as a perfect fit for their squad after Trossard's departure.