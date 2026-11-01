Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian with 50 away T20I wickets
What's the story
Star Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has unlocked a new achievement, becoming the first Indian to complete 50 wickets in away (home of the opposition) T20Is. He achieved this milestone with his first strike in the fifth T20I against New Zealand in Hamilton on Sunday. Here we look at his stellar stats and records.
Stats
Arshdeep way above others
Playing his 36th away T20I, Arshdeep has raced to 50 wickets at 19-plus, as per Cricinfo. The tally includes two four-wicket hauls and an economy rate of over 8.3.
No other Indian even has 40 wickets in this regard.
Meanwhile, 23 of his wickets have come in 15 games against the Kiwis at 22-plus.
This includes his only fifer, which came earlier this year.
Feat
Most T20I wickets in a calendar year
In 2026, Arshdeep has been in phenomenal form, racing to 41-plus wickets across 32 games at an average of 24-plus.
With this, the Indian pacer broke the tie with Ireland's Joshua Little for the most T20I wickets in a calendar year by a player from a Full Member team.
The latter had claimed 39 wickets in 2022.
Career
Over 150 wickets in T20Is
In his last outing, Arshdeep became the first Indian bowler to complete 150 wickets in T20Is.
The Indian ace also took the fewest deliveries for a pacer to reach this milestone (2,143).
With his latest spell, Arshdeep has raced to 151 wickets from 104 T20Is at an incredible average of 20-plus.
His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls, a fifer, and an economy rate of over 8.6.