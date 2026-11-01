Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian with 50 away T20I wickets 

Playing his 36th away T20I, Arshdeep has raced to 50 wickets at 19-plus, as per Cricinfo. The tally includes two four-wicket hauls and an economy rate of over 8.3.

No other Indian even has 40 wickets in this regard.

Meanwhile, 23 of his wickets have come in 15 games against the Kiwis at 22-plus.

This includes his only fifer, which came earlier this year.