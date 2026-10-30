Arshdeep Singh scripts history with 40th T20I wicket in 2026

Arshdeep achieved the record by bowling a full delivery outside off stump on the last ball of the penultimate over.

Santner attempted a lofted drive but ended up slicing it straight to sweeper cover, where Nitish Kumar Reddy took an easy catch at the boundary rope.

This was Arshdeep's 40th wicket in T20Is this year, which has put him at the top of an elite list of bowlers with the most wickets taken by a bowler from a Full Member nation in a calendar year in T20Is.