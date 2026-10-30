Arshdeep Singh scripts history with 40th T20I wicket in 2026
What's the story
Star Indian pacer Arshdeep Singh has set a new record by becoming the bowler from a Full Member nation with the most wickets in a calendar year in T20 internationals. He achieved this milestone during the fourth T20I against New Zealand in Auckland on Friday. Arshdeep, who was tied with Ireland's Joshua Little on 39 wickets apiece, surpassed him after dismissing Mitchell Santner in Auckland.
Milestone achievement
Arshdeep surpasses Little
Arshdeep achieved the record by bowling a full delivery outside off stump on the last ball of the penultimate over.
Santner attempted a lofted drive but ended up slicing it straight to sweeper cover, where Nitish Kumar Reddy took an easy catch at the boundary rope.
This was Arshdeep's 40th wicket in T20Is this year, which has put him at the top of an elite list of bowlers with the most wickets taken by a bowler from a Full Member nation in a calendar year in T20Is.
Record details
Arshdeep breaks previous record held by Little
Arshdeep's achievement comes after he had equaled Little's record earlier in the match.
The latter had claimed 39 wickets in 2022.
Finishing with 1/38 across four overs, Arshdeep was the most economical Indian bowler on the day.
Despite Arshdeep's record-breaking achievement, India struggled against New Zealand's batting attack.
The hosts posted a massive total of 259/7, their highest in T20I cricket, and later won by 87 runs.
Career
150 wickets in T20Is
With this spell, Arshdeep also became the first Indian bowler to complete 150 wickets in the T20I format.
He now owns 150 wickets from 103 T20Is at an incredible average of 20.62.
His tally includes 2 four-wicket hauls, a fifer, and an economy rate of 8.65.
Arshdeep has reached the 150-wicket milestone in just 1,577 days since his T20I debut, the fastest by any bowler.
The Indian ace also took the fewest deliveries for a pacer to reach this milestone (2,143).