Fourth T20I: All-round NZ thrash India to earn consolation win

Along with Phillips, Michael Bracewell also played an explosive knock, scoring 65 runs off just 25 balls.

The duo put up a partnership of 115 runs for the fifth wicket in just 41 balls.

This aggressive approach from New Zealand came after India won each of the first three matches.

Finn Allen (31 off 17) and Daryl Mitchell (24 off 9) played short but impactful cameos at the top.

Notably, Mayank Yadav's twin strikes in the powerplay had earlier reduced NZ to 34/2.

Meanwhile, NZ's 259/7 is their highest total in T20Is and also the highest versus India.