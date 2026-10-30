Fourth T20I: All-round NZ thrash India to earn consolation win
What's the story
In a stunning display of power hitting, Glenn Phillips scored a blistering century to guide New Zealand to a mammoth total of 259/7 in the fourth T20I against India at Auckland's Eden Park. Phillips smashed 107 runs off just 49 balls, hitting six fours and an incredible 10 sixes along the way. The Indian team faltered in response as Jacob Duffy struck four times. Tilak Varma was their only batter to score over 30 as India were restricted to 172/9.
Batting blitz
Bracewell, Phillips lead New Zealand's charge
Along with Phillips, Michael Bracewell also played an explosive knock, scoring 65 runs off just 25 balls.
The duo put up a partnership of 115 runs for the fifth wicket in just 41 balls.
This aggressive approach from New Zealand came after India won each of the first three matches.
Finn Allen (31 off 17) and Daryl Mitchell (24 off 9) played short but impactful cameos at the top.
Notably, Mayank Yadav's twin strikes in the powerplay had earlier reduced NZ to 34/2.
Meanwhile, NZ's 259/7 is their highest total in T20Is and also the highest versus India.
Performance analysis
Indian batsmen falter under pressure
India's batsmen were undone by the pressure of the scoreboard.
Jacob Duffy's twin strikes in the opening over put them on back foot.
Abhishek Sharma, who started off well with two boundaries in an over, went for a big shot and was dismissed for 27 off 15.
Shreyas Iyer (22 off 11) also fell after trying to make the most of the last over of the powerplay.
Though Tilak Varma (35 off 35) and Naman Dhir (28 off 13) tried to put up some resistance, the team fell well short.
Phillips
Phillips joins these names
Phillips slammed six fours and 10 sixes en route to his 49-ball 107. This was his third T20I hundred as he also owns 14 fifties.
As per Cricinfo, Phillips has gone par with Finn Allen and Colin Munro in terms of New Zealanders with the joint-most T20I tons.
Coming to his T20I stats, the Kiwi all-rounder now has 2,562 runs at an average of 34.16.
Across 21 T20Is against India, Phillips has reached five 50-plus scores (100: 1). This includes 592 runs at a strike rate of 155.38 (Average: 32.88).
Record-breaking feat
Phillips breaks this Shai Hope record
Phillips's innings not only helped his team post a mammoth total but also saw him break the record for most runs scored by a batter in a T20I series against India.
He now has 276 runs in this series, overtaking Shai Hope of the West Indies, who had scored 261 runs against India earlier this year.
The duo's partnership helped New Zealand set their highest-ever T20I score against India and the highest T20 score at Eden Park in Auckland.
Axar
300 T20 wickets for Axar
Axar Patel, who finished with 1/43 from three overs, brought up 300 T20 wickets with his only strike.
The 32-year-old boasts an impressive economy rate of over 7.2 in the format.
The tally includes a solitary four-wicket haul (4/21).
116 of his wickets have come in as many games for India.
Axar also became the first Indian all-rounder with the T20 double of 300 wickets and 3,000 runs.
Arshdeep
Arshdeep Singh becomes first Indian with 150 T20I wickets
Finishing with 1/38 across four overs, Arshdeep Singh was the most economical Indian bowler on the day.
With this, he became the first Indian bowler to complete 150 wickets in the T20I format.
Arshdeep has reached the 150-wicket milestone in just 1,577 days since his T20I debut, the fastest by any bowler.
He also took the fewest deliveries for a pacer to reach this milestone (2,143).
Campaign
Most T20I wickets in a calendar year
In the current year, Arshdeep has been in phenomenal form, racing to 40 wickets across 31 games at an average of 24-plus.
His economy rate has been on the higher side (9.21).
With this, the Indian pacer broke the tie with Ireland's Joshua Little for the most T20I wickets in a calendar year by a player from a Full Member team.
The latter had claimed 39 wickets in 2022.
Mayank
Mayank Yadav proves his worth with three-wicket haul
Despite going for runs, Mayank ended with impressive figures of 3/48 in four overs.
Mayank now has a total of 17 wickets in 12 T20I matches for India at an average of 23.82 (ER: 8.80).
Meanwhile, the pacer has amassed 38 scalps from 32 matches overall in the 20-over format. He averages a sound 23-plus.
Santner
Santner becomes first left-arm spinner with 150 T20I wickets
Santner, who finished with 2/24 from four overs, scripted history by becoming the first left-arm spinner to complete 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.
Santner has now raced to 151 scalps from 142 matches at a fine economy rate of 7.16. His average is 23.09.
The tally includes four four-wicket hauls.
Having also tallied 1,117 runs at 20.30, Santner became the first all-rounder with the T20 double of 1,000 runs and 150 wickets.
Bracewell
Bracewell slams career-best 65 versus India
Bracewell brought up a 19-ball fifty before being dismissed for 65 off 25 balls. He smashed six sixes besides four fours.
This was Bracewell's third fifty across 51 T20I matches.
He has now raced to 516 runs at an average of 22.43 and a strike rate of 144.53.
Bracewell smoked his maiden fifty across six innings versus India.
Santner vs India
Most wickets versus India
Santner's 150th wicket also saw him become the leading wicket-taker against India in T20I cricket.
Santner has now taken 32 wickets in 31 matches against the three-time T20 World Cup winners at an average of 26.06.
He broke a tie with his teammate Ish Sodhi, who has 30 wickets in this regard.
Notably, is the only bowler to claim multiple four-wicket hauls versus India in T20Is (2).
Duffy
200 T20 wickets for Duffy
Jacob Duffy was the standout bowler for New Zealand, claiming four wickets for just 23 runs in his four overs.
With his first strike, the pacer brought up 200 T20 wickets. He has now raced to 203 wickets across 177 games at 25.23.
His tally includes eight four-fers, two five-wicket hauls, and a decent economy rate of 8.64.
Meanwhile, Matthew Fisher also struck twice in his four-over spell, finishing with 2/40.
Information
His numbers for NZ
This was Duffy's sixth four-fer across 51 T20Is as the paceman has raced to 67 scalps at 20.35. His economy rate reads 8.25. 45 of his wickets have come across 23 home games at 13.31. Against India, Duffy now has 12 wickets across 11 outings at 31.16.