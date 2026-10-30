Mitchell Santner becomes highest wicket-taker against India in T20Is: Stats 

Santner, who is the only player to have two four-wicket hauls against India in T20Is, has now taken 32 wickets in 31 matches against the three-time T20 World Cup winners at an average of 26.06.

His best figures in an innings are 4/11, and he maintains an economy rate of 7.65.

Ish Sodhi, who held the previous record for most wickets against India in T20Is with 30 wickets from 25 matches, now sits second on this list.