Mitchell Santner becomes highest wicket-taker against India in T20Is: Stats
What's the story
New Zealand's captain Mitchell Santner has made history by becoming the highest wicket-taker in T20Is against India. He achieved this feat during the fourth T20I at Eden Park, Auckland. Santner surpassed his compatriot Ish Sodhi's record of 30 wickets by dismissing Nitish Reddy and Axar Patel in his first over of the match. He finished with 2/24 from four overs as India were restricted to 172/9 while chasing a massive 260.
Record details
Most T20I wickets for NZ against India
Santner, who is the only player to have two four-wicket hauls against India in T20Is, has now taken 32 wickets in 31 matches against the three-time T20 World Cup winners at an average of 26.06.
His best figures in an innings are 4/11, and he maintains an economy rate of 7.65.
Ish Sodhi, who held the previous record for most wickets against India in T20Is with 30 wickets from 25 matches, now sits second on this list.
Numbers
Six spells of 20 or fewer runs
There have been six instances of Santner conceding 20 or fewer runs in a four-over T20I spell versus India.
South Africa's Kagiso Rabada and England's Adil Rashid are the only ones to deliver more than two such spells (3 each).
Santner has completed his quota of four overs in 22 T20Is versus India. 12 of these games have seen him record economy rates of 6.75 or fewer.
Milestone achievement
Santner also completes 150 T20I wickets
Santner's wicket of Nitish in the fourth T20I also made him the third New Zealand cricketer to take 150 wickets in T20Is.
He joined Tim Southee and Sodhi in this elite club.
Santner has now raced to 150 scalps from 142 matches at a fine economy rate of 7.16.
His average is around 23. The tally includes four four-wicket hauls.
The Kiwi skipper became the first left-arm spinner to complete 150 wickets in T20 Internationals.