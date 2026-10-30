Mitchell Santner becomes first left-arm spinner with 150 T20I wickets
What's the story
New Zealand's Mitchell Santner has scripted history by becoming the first left-arm spinner to complete 150 wickets in T20 Internationals. The Kiwi skipper achieved this milestone with his first strike in the fourth T20I against India at Eden Park, Auckland. Meanwhile, he became the third New Zealander to accomplish 150 wickets in the shortest format. Here are the key stats.
Stats
Santner joins Sodhi & Southee
Santner has now raced to 150 scalps from 142 matches at a fine economy rate of 7.18.
His average is around 23. The tally includes four four-wicket hauls.
As mentioned, the star bowler is the third New Zealander to achieve the 150-wicket landmark, after pacer Tim Southee (164) and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (165).
Overall, he became the 10th bowler with this milestone.
Stats
His numbers across conditions
78 of his wickets have come in 70 home games at an economy of just over 7.4.
51 of his wickets have come in 45 (home of opposition) matches. His economy in this regard is 7.15.
The remaining 21 wickets have come in 27 neutral matches (ER: 6.55).
Having also tallied 1,112 runs at 20.59, Santner became the first all-rounder with the T20 double of 1,000 runs and 150 wickets.
He boasts two fifties in the format.
Santner vs India
Most wickets versus India
Santner, who finished with 4/21 across four overs in the second T20I of the ongoing series, is the only bowler to claim multiple four-wicket hauls versus India in T20Is (2).
His 150th wicket also saw him become the leading wicket-taker against England in T20I cricket with 31 wickets across as many games against India at 27-plus.
He broke a tie with his teammate Ish Sodhi, who has 30 wickets in this regard.