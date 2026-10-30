Mitchell Santner becomes first left-arm spinner with 150 T20I wickets 

Santner has now raced to 150 scalps from 142 matches at a fine economy rate of 7.18.

His average is around 23. The tally includes four four-wicket hauls.

As mentioned, the star bowler is the third New Zealander to achieve the 150-wicket landmark, after pacer Tim Southee (164) and leg-spinner Ish Sodhi (165).

Overall, he became the 10th bowler with this milestone.