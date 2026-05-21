Arteta reveals emotional moment after Arsenal's Premier League title win

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has revealed an emotional moment when he learned about his team's Premier League title victory. The Spaniard was having a barbecue in his garden when his eldest son broke the news by running toward him in tears. The touching scene came after Bournemouth drew with Manchester City, securing Arsenal's first league title in 22 years. Here's more.

Match details Arteta reveals he started a barbecue Unlike his players who watched the title-deciding match at the training ground, Arteta chose to stay away. "You probably don't realise it. It's one of the best feelings I've ever had," Arteta said about winning the league title. "I was supposed to be watching the game with the boys and the staff because that's what they wanted - but I couldn't." "I went to the garden, started to build a fire and had a barbecue and I didn't watch any of it," he said.

Title celebration 'One of the best feelings I've ever had' When his son broke the news, Arteta was overwhelmed with joy. "I was just hearing some noises in the living room and suddenly the magic happened. My oldest son opened the garden door, started to run towards me, started to cry, gave me a hug, and said, we are champions, Daddy." "Then my other two boys and my wife came over and it was beautiful. Just to see that joy on them as well, that they are always with me, it was magical. A minute later, Martin [Odegaard] called me on video."

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Post-match call Arteta thanks Bournemouth manager Iraola After Arsenal's title win, Arteta called Bournemouth manager and childhood friend Andoni Iraola to thank him. The two grew up in the Basque Country and played together at youth team Antiguoko in San Sebastian. "I didn't message him, I rang him. I called firstly to congratulate him on the incredible job he has done with Bournemouth," Arteta said. "I told him he almost took the Premier League away from us [the 2-1 loss that Arsenal suffered to Bournemouth in April] and then helped us to win it."

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