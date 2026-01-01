Will Usman Khawaja retire? Veteran cricketer to announce future plans

Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja is set to address his Test future ahead of the final Ashes Test against England in Sydney. The 39-year-old cricketer will hold a press conference before the match, according to The Australian. Khawaja's performance in Test cricket has been underwhelming over the last two calendar years, with averages of 25.93 and 36.11 in 2024 and 2025, respectively.

Performance review Khawaja's recent performances and injury concerns In 2025, Khawaja scored 614 runs in 18 innings at an average of 36.11. His only century during this period came against Sri Lanka on Australia's January-February 2025 tour, where he scored a massive 232 in the first innings of the first Test. However, his form has been inconsistent lately as he has managed to score just one 50 in five innings across three Ashes matches at an average of just over 30.

Retirement counsel Vaughan's advice to Khawaja on retirement Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan recently advised Khawaja to take control of his own destiny and enjoy the chance to end his remarkable career on his own terms at home. "I would say to Usman, 'Don't let them decide. You decide your destiny,'" Vaughan said. He suggested that ending his career at home ground in an Ashes series would be ideal for the Aussie batter, but it depends on whether he still has the energy and desire to continue playing.