Will Usman Khawaja retire? Veteran cricketer to announce future plans
What's the story
Veteran Australian opener Usman Khawaja is set to address his Test future ahead of the final Ashes Test against England in Sydney. The 39-year-old cricketer will hold a press conference before the match, according to The Australian. Khawaja's performance in Test cricket has been underwhelming over the last two calendar years, with averages of 25.93 and 36.11 in 2024 and 2025, respectively.
Performance review
Khawaja's recent performances and injury concerns
In 2025, Khawaja scored 614 runs in 18 innings at an average of 36.11. His only century during this period came against Sri Lanka on Australia's January-February 2025 tour, where he scored a massive 232 in the first innings of the first Test. However, his form has been inconsistent lately as he has managed to score just one 50 in five innings across three Ashes matches at an average of just over 30.
Retirement counsel
Vaughan's advice to Khawaja on retirement
Former England cricketer Michael Vaughan recently advised Khawaja to take control of his own destiny and enjoy the chance to end his remarkable career on his own terms at home. "I would say to Usman, 'Don't let them decide. You decide your destiny,'" Vaughan said. He suggested that ending his career at home ground in an Ashes series would be ideal for the Aussie batter, but it depends on whether he still has the energy and desire to continue playing.
Career
Over 8,000 runs across formats
Khawaja recently added another feather to his cap by crossing the milestone of 8,000 international runs. In 87 Tests, he has racked up 6,206 runs at an average of 43.39. His tally includes 16 tons and 28 half-centuries. The left-handed batter has slammed 3,192 runs from 44 home Tests at an average of 46.94. He owns nine tons at home.