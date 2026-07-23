Speedster Ashok Sharma makes his international debut: Details here
What's the story
After impressing with his express pace, Rajasthan speedster Ashok Sharma has made his international debut for Team India. The right-arm seamer is part of the Shreyas Iyer-led side that elected to field against Zimbabwe in the first T20I of the three-match series at Harare Sports Club. Ashok made a mark in the 2026 Indian Premier League for Gujarat Titans.
Playing XI
A look at India's Playing XI
As mentioned, Ashok is part of India's star-studded middle order taking on Zimbabwe in Harare.
Indian skipper Shreyas Iyer, who is yet to win a T20I in charge, won the toss and elected to field.
Playing XI: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (wicket-keeper), Shreyas Iyer (captain), Tilak Varma, Rinku Singh, Shivam Dube, Ravi Bishnoi, Prince Yadav, Ashok Sharma, and Mayank Yadav.
Journey
Ashok's journey to the top
Ashok's selection comes after an impressive performance in IPL 2026, where he claimed six wickets in as many matches. GT had signed him for ₹90 lakh at the auction.
Ashok, who first shot to fame with his express pace, had a stellar outing in the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
He broke an 11-year-old record and finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets from 10 innings at 15.63.
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The Dale Steyn influence
Ahead of his debut, Ashok said that doing well in the shortest format could bring him closer to another dream of representing India in Test cricket. Ashok also revealed that former South Africa speedster Dale Steyn has been his biggest influence in fast bowling.
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A look at his numbers so far
Ashok, who served as a net bowler for Rajasthan Royals (RR) before making his IPL debut, has 28 wickets from 16 T20s at an average of 20.42. In IPL 2026, Ashok bowled a 154.2kph ball, among the fastest in the tournament's history.