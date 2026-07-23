Speedster Ashok Sharma makes his international debut: Details here

Ashok's selection comes after an impressive performance in IPL 2026, where he claimed six wickets in as many matches. GT had signed him for ₹90 lakh at the auction.

Ashok, who first shot to fame with his express pace, had a stellar outing in the 2025 Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

He broke an 11-year-old record and finished as the tournament's leading wicket-taker with 22 wickets from 10 innings at 15.63.