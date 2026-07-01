Ashwin reacts to Sanju Samson's exclusion from Zimbabwe T20Is

Team morale

'Lack of confidence will hurt Team India' - Ashwin

Ashwin warned that if the management shows a lack of confidence in performing players, it could affect the entire team. He said, "If we show a lack of confidence like that, all the other players in the team will think that they are next." "If they know they are the next, why will they play at a higher strike rate? They will knock them out. If they have to score 50 in 25 balls, they will score in 32 balls. The eventual loser will be Team India," he added.