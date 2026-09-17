India at Asian Games 2026: All you need to know
What's the story
The 20th edition of the Asian Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan from September 19 to October 4. The event will see athletes from 45 countries and regions competing in a total of 43 sports. This is the third time Japan is hosting the Asian Games after Tokyo (1958) and Hiroshima (1994). The opening ceremony will take place on September 19 at Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium. This is India's 20th consecutive appearance in the competition. The Indian contingent consists of 496 athletes competing in 37 sports.
Venue details
A look at key details
The Asian Games 2026 will be held across 54 competition venues in Japan, with Nagoya City Mizuho Park Athletic Stadium as the main venue.
The event will feature a range of sports from traditional ones like athletics and badminton to newer disciplines such as freestyle BMX, mixed martial arts, paddle surfing, teqball and virtual taekwondo.
Indian athletes
India's medal prospects
India will be looking to build on a record-breaking performance at Hangzhou 2023, where the contingent won a total of 107 medals including 28 gold.
The country can also secure Olympic quotas in archery, sailing, squash, surfing and tennis.
Despite the absence of defending javelin throw champion Neeraj Chopra due to an ankle injury; India's contingent still includes five individual Olympic medalists.
India have bagged 779 medals in Asian Games history with 183 gold, 239 silver and 357 bronze.
Viewing options
Streaming details
The Asian Games 2026 will be streamed live on Sony LIV in India. The event will also be broadcast live on Sony Sports 1 and Sony Sports 5 channels.
Regional language coverage will be provided on Sony Sports 3 (Hindi) and Sony Sports 4 (Tamil; Telugu and Kannada).
Cricket
Details of cricket tournaments
Cricket will once again be among the highlights for India at the 2026 Asian Games as the country looks to defend its two gold medals.
Both men's and women's cricket tournaments will be played in the T20 format. All matches will be played at the Korogi Sports Park (Korogi Athletic Park) in Nisshin City, Japan.
Both Indian teams will start their Asian Games campaigns in the quarter-finals.