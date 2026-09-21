Asian Games, women's cricket: India, SL to clash in final 

India started their campaign by hammering Japan in the quarterfinal. They bowled Japan out for 57 before chasing the total down in five overs.

In the semifinal, India compiled 195/4 and then restricted Bangladesh to 81.

Shafali Verma, Sree Charani, and Deepti Sharma have been India's top performers so far.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka beat Malaysia by 86 runs in the quarterfinal and Pakistan by eight wickets in the semifinal.

Their captain Chamari Athapaththu has shown her all-round exploits.