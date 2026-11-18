2nd Test, Asitha Fernando claims three-fer versus Pakistan: Key stats
What's the story
Sri Lanka cricket team pacer Asitha Fernando claimed a three-fer versus Pakistan in the ongoing 2nd Test being held at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi. Fernando bowled 22 overs and claimed 3/88 (2 maidens). Pakistan managed 325/10 in their 1st innings after the Lankans had earlier scored 98. Notably, Sri Lanka are 74/3 at stumps on Day 2 of this enccounter. Here's more.
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A look at Fernando's performance
Fernando broke an 80-run opening stand on the opening day by dismissing Tayyab Arif. On Day 2, he dismissed Salman Agha as Pakistan were reduced to 219/7. Fernando then completed his three-fer by sending back Aamer Jamal. Pakistan were 261/8 at that stage.
Numbers
A look at Fernando's numbers
With this spell worth 3/88, Fernando has raced to 105 wickets at 26.89 from 30 matches.
Earlier in the 1st encounter, he finished with 5 scalps in the match and surpassed 100 wickets.
As per Cricinfo, in 4 matches versus Pakistan, he owns 12 scalps at 37.08.
As many as 66 of his 105 scalps have come across 15 away games (home of opposition) at 26.65.
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325 First-Class wickets on offer
Playing his 107th First-Class match, Fernando now owns 325 wickets at 24-plus from 173 innings. He owns a total of 18 four-fers and 11 five-wicket hauls.