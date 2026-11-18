With this spell worth 3/88, Fernando has raced to 105 wickets at 26.89 from 30 matches.

Earlier in the 1st encounter, he finished with 5 scalps in the match and surpassed 100 wickets.

As per Cricinfo, in 4 matches versus Pakistan, he owns 12 scalps at 37.08.

As many as 66 of his 105 scalps have come across 15 away games (home of opposition) at 26.65.