Michael Atherton backs England's decision to drop Ollie Pope

Former England captain Michael Atherton has backed the team's decision to drop Ollie Pope for the crucial Boxing Day Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground. Writing in The Times, Atherton stressed that while it was a tough call, it was also necessary and overdue given Pope's form and the importance of his position in Australian conditions. Here are further details.

Performance analysis Atherton highlights Pope's struggles at number 3 Atherton noted that Pope never looked comfortable at number three throughout the series, especially against a relentless Australian bowling attack. He explained that this position carries special status in Australia as some of the best players have batted there, making technical assurance and mental strength essential. However, Pope seemed to lack both these qualities, which was further emphasized by his poor statistics.

Leadership critique Atherton questions McCullum's decision to promote Pope Atherton also questioned England's head coach Brendon McCullum for promoting Pope to number three, a bold move that was one of his first as head coach. He said dropping Pope now shows how badly things have gone for England in this Ashes series. "Putting Pope at No. 3 was the first big call that Brendon McCullum made as head coach, and dropping him will be a painful reminder of how everything is falling apart," Atherton wrote in The Times.

Team changes England's team for 4th Test England confirmed their team for the fourth Test on Wednesday, making two enforced changes. Gus Atkinson replaced the injured Archer while Jacob Bethell was called up for Pope and will take up the challenging number three slot. England's Playing XI: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Jacob Bethell, Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (captain), Jamie Smith (wicket-keeper), Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Matthew Potts, and Josh Tongue.

Pope Pope's stats in the ongoing Ashes series In the ongoing 2025-26 Ashes series, Pope amassed a paltry score 125 at an average of 20.83 from three Tests (6 innings). He posted one duck with his best score being 46. Pope started on a decent note in the 1st Ashes Test at the Perth Stadium, scoring 46 and 33. In the Day-Night Test at The Gabba, Brisbane, Pope struggled. He managed 0 and 26. In the 3rd Ashes Test, Pope posted scores worth 3 and 17.