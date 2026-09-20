La Liga, Atletico beat 10-man Real in Madrid derby: Stats

Atletico have won two consecutive home derbies against Real in La Liga for the first time since January 1977.

Meanwhile, David has scored in each of his first three appearances in La Liga.

He is the only player to have scored in his first three matches with Atletico in the competition in the 21st century.

He is the only Atletico player to have scored on his La Liga debut and on his debut in a derby against Real in the competition in the 21st century.