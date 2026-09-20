La Liga, Atletico beat 10-man Real in Madrid derby: Stats
What's the story
Atletico Madrid triumphed over Real Madrid in a thrilling La Liga derby, moving above their rivals into second place. The match's turning point came when Dean Huijsen fouled Giuliano Simeone on the edge of the box. A VAR review led to Huijsen's dismissal and Alejandro Grimaldo converting the resulting penalty for Atletico. Jonathan David later scored his third goal in as many La Liga games from a Simeone cross, sealing the victory for Atletico.
Match highlights
Mourinho's derby defeat
Despite a late goal from Antonio Rudiger, who headed in Bernardo Silva's free-kick, Real Madrid couldn't equalize.
The defeat leaves them six points behind leaders Barcelona and one behind Atletico.
This match was particularly significant for Atletico boss Diego Simeone as he had lost all three previous derbies against Jose Mourinho during his first spell in Madrid.
Game analysis
Match stats and points table
Atletico has 12 attempts with 7 shots on target. Meanwhile, Real had only six attempts with three of their shots being on target.
With 11 men, Atletico dominated possession (65%). Atletico also clocked 618 passes with 91% accuracy.
In terms of the points table, Atletico are 2nd and are five points behind Barcelona.
Atletico own 16 points from 7 matches (W5 D1 L1).
Meanwhile, Real own 5 wins and 2 defeats from 7 matches (15 points).
Koke
Key feats attained by Atletico's Koke
As per Opta, Koke has now played the most matches for Atletico against Real Madrid in La Liga history (28), surpassing Adelardo Rodríguez (27).
He is also the player who has attempted the most passes in a derby between Rojiblancos and Madridistas after coming off the bench in a La Liga match since at least the 2005/06 season, missing just two of his 64 passes.
Records
Massive records for Atletico against Real
Atletico have won two consecutive home derbies against Real in La Liga for the first time since January 1977.
Meanwhile, David has scored in each of his first three appearances in La Liga.
He is the only player to have scored in his first three matches with Atletico in the competition in the 21st century.
He is the only Atletico player to have scored on his La Liga debut and on his debut in a derby against Real in the competition in the 21st century.