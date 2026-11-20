MCG to host 1st T20I between Australia and England: Preview
What's the story
After a thrilling ODI series, England's Harry Brook is looking to reassert England's No. 1 T20I status. The five-match T20I series against Australia kicks off at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG) on Saturday. Despite England's recent ODI series victory, Brook hopes England can carry their winning momentum into this shorter format of the game. Ahead of the 1st encounter at the MCG, we decode the match match preview and stats.
Probable XIs
Probable XIs: AUS vs ENG
AUS probable XI: Mitchell Marsh (captain), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Sam Harper (wk), Tim David, Mitch Owen, Jack Edwards, Nikhil Chaudhary, Joel Davies, Ben Dwarshius, Spencer Johnson/Riley Meredith, Adam Zampa.
ENG probable XI: Phil Salt, Aneurin Donald, Harry Brook (captain), Jordan Cox (wk), Tom Banton, Will Jacks, Sam Curran, Jamie Overton, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood.
AUS
Fresh-look Australia aim for a strong start
Australia's T20I squad for the series features several new faces.
Jake Fraser-McGurk returns to the national setup after last playing in July 2025, while Nikhil Chaudhary is also in the mix.
Mitchell Marsh will captain the team with Sam Harper as wicketkeeper.
Australia will want to start the series well in absence of several big names.
It's an opportunity for the new faces and bench strength players to step up.
Past experiences
Harry Brook on returning to the MCG
Reflecting on their return to the MCG, Brook said, "To be able to win a Test in the Ashes at the MCG was an incredible achievement from us. And then we've won the World Cup here as well."
He added that there are good memories associated with this venue and it's great to be back.
"We walked in there earlier, and a few of us said there's some good memories here, and good to be back."
Information
Adil Rashid the focus
Veteran England spinner Adil Rashid was one of three spin options alongside Liam Dawson and Will Jacks in the T20Is against Sri Lanka. For the series opener, England will likely retain that make-up. Rashid will want to perform well and showcase his credentials after being snubbed for the ODIs where he warmed the bench.
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A look at the H2H record
As per Cricinfo, the two sides have clashed 26 times in the 20-over format. Both teams have secured 12 wins each with 2 games not having a result. In Australia, the hosts have an 8-2 win-loss record from 11 meetings (NR: 1). Meanwhile, at the MCG, Australia own a 3-0 record over England.
Stats
Player focus: Here are the stats
Rashid leads the show with 15 scalps versus Australia at 26.33. He owns the most wickets in this rivalry.
Overall, the right-arm leg-spinner has bagged 171 scalps from 153 matches at 23.42.
Australian spinner Adam Zampa owns 153 scalps from 118 matches at 20.34. Versus England, he has 10 scalps from 9 matches at 28.80, as per Cricinfo.
In 7 matches against England, Marsh owns 170 runs at 28.33. Overall, the Aussie ace has scored 2,313 runs from 88 matches at 33.52.
Surface
A look at the pitch report
Persistent rain forced Australia to abandon their training session on Friday, keeping the square firmly under covers throughout the afternoon and evening.
Conditions are forecast to be warm yet overcast for Saturday's play. All eyes remain on the surface, with last year's heavily scrutinized MCG Test wicket—alongside several poorly rated Big Bash League strips from the previous summer—keeping pitch preparation firmly in the spotlight.
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