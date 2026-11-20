Australia's T20I squad for the series features several new faces.

Jake Fraser-McGurk returns to the national setup after last playing in July 2025, while Nikhil Chaudhary is also in the mix.

Mitchell Marsh will captain the team with Sam Harper as wicketkeeper.

Australia will want to start the series well in absence of several big names.

It's an opportunity for the new faces and bench strength players to step up.