South Africa beat Australia in high-scoring 2nd ODI, seal series
What's the story
South Africa clinched a historic sixth consecutive bilateral series victory against Australia. The win was sealed at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg, where they defended the fifth-highest total in front of a jubilant pink day crowd. The annual match is part of an initiative to raise funds for breast cancer awareness and treatment. South Africa have now won 10 out of 14 such encounters, as per Cricinfo.
Player highlights
Miller, Bavuma power SA to winning total of 365/9
In a special touch this year, players replaced their names with those of cancer fighters or survivors on their jerseys.
David Miller's shirt read Jenny, his mother's name. He went on to score an impressive 142 runs, his highest in ODIs, helping South Africa post a winning total.
Temba Bavuma also contributed with a century of his own, his first at home in ODIs.
South Africa posted 365/9 in 50 overs.
Duo
Australia's Jack Edwards takes his maiden ODI fifer
For Australia, Jack Edwards and Josh Hazlewood shared eight wickets, with the former taking his maiden fifer.
Edwards returned figures of 10-0-67-5. He dismissed SA skipper Bavuma (103), Matthew Breetzke (34), Tristan Stubbs (6), Marco Jansen (19), and Miller (142).
Edwards was wicketless on his ODI debut, the first match of the South Africa series (0/56). He finally showed promise with his maiden ODI fifer, also the first of his List A career.
Do you know?
6th Aussie bowler with this record
As per Cricinfo, Edwards is now the 6th Australian bowler to pick a five-wicket haul against South Africa in ODIs. He is also the 2nd Aussie bowler with a five-wicket haul versus SA in South Africa after Nathan Bracken.
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Hazlewood races to 148 wickets in ODIs
Hazlewood claimed 3/70 from 10 overs. Hazlewood now has 148 wickets from 99 ODIs at an average of 27.67. His economy rate reads 4.77. Hazlewood owns 33 wickets from 21 ODIs at 29.42 against the Proteas.
Bavuma
Bavuma records his fifth ton as captain
Bavuma departed for 103 off 116 balls (10 fours and 2 sixes).
Bavuma raced to his second ODI ton against Australia, with both coming as captain.
Five of his six tons in the format have come as captain, the joint third-most with Faf du Plessis.
AB de Villiers (13) and Graeme Smith (8) are ahead of them.
In 57 ODIs, Bavuma now owns 2,168 runs at an average of 43.36. His tally also includes eight half-centuries.
Miller
Fourth ODI ton against Australia for Miller
Miller brought up his 73-ball century and stepped on the gas. The left-hander smashed both Bartlett and Edwards before falling to the latter. He smashed 142 off 93 balls (12 fours and 9 sixes).
Miller hammered his eighth ODI century.
Four of those have come against Australia, the second-most for South Africa in this regard.
Only du Plessis (5) is ahead of Miller, who owns 1,184 runs from 30 ODIs at an incredible average of 59.2 against the Aussies.
With six half-centuries, his strike rate reads 106.95.
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Third-fastest ODI ton for SA against Australia
According to Cricbuzz, Miller now has the third-fastest ODI ton for South Africa against Australia. Miller, who also occupies the second spot (69 balls in Durban, 2016), is only behind Heinrich Klaasen's 57-ball ton in Centurion, 2023.
Numbers
Miller surpasses 150 sixes in ODIs
Miller raced to 4,762 runs from 180 ODIs at an average of 42.9. This includes 32 fifty-plus scores, including 24 half-centuries.
During his whirlwind knock, Miller also completed 150 ODI sixes. He now has 354 fours and 153 sixes in the format.
He became only the second South African batter after de Villiers (200) to reach 150 sixes.
Chase
Australia's strong start fades away
Australia started their chase strongly with Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head putting on a 130-run opening stand in just 17 overs.
However, things took a turn when South Africa introduced Keshav Maharaj into the attack.
He dismissed Head, triggering a middle-order collapse.
Cameron Green's dismissal to long-on further highlighted Australia's desperation as they needed 113 runs from the last 10 overs.
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Maharaj, Fortuin, and Markram's spin trio shines
Australia struggled against South Africa's spin trio of Maharaj, Bjorn Fortuin, and Aiden Markram. They shared five wickets among them while conceding less than six runs an over. This was a major factor in Australia's downfall as they lost six wickets for just 121 runs between the 17th and 40th overs.
Final overs
Australia's innings comes to an end
Despite a valiant effort from Xavier Bartlett, who scored a quickfire 50 off just 26 balls, Australia were bowled out with two balls remaining in their innings.
Marco Jansen took wickets in two balls before Nathan Ellis, despite his injury, came out to bat.
Bartlett was dismissed lbw by a Williams yorker and good review from Bavuma. Markram took the catch that ended the game.
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Summary of SA's wicket-takers
Jansen picked 2/53 from 7 overs. Lizaad Williams bowled 7.5 overs and managed 3/54. Maharaj picked 2/54 from 10 overs. Markram bowled 10 overs and claimed 1/55. Fortuin managed 2/70 from his 10 overs.
Marsh
Marsh records his 23rd fifty in ODIs
Marsh's 84-run knock was laced with 10 fours and 5 sixes.
In 104 ODIs, he now owns 3,339 runs at 37.94. He recorded his 23rd ODI fifty (100s: 4).
In 30 matches versus South Africa, Marsh has amassed 944 runs at 34.96. He clocked his 7th fifty against the Proteas (100s: 1).
Notably, in the 1st ODI of this series, Marsh smashed 60 runs.
Head
Head records his 5th fifty-plus score against the Proteas
Head's 84-run knock had 12 fours and a six. He raced to 3,249 runs from 84 ODI matches at 43.90. He clocked his 18th fifty (100s: 8).
In 18 matches versus South Africa, Head has amassed 663 runs at 39. He recorded his 4th fifty (100s: 1), as per Cricinfo.
Meanwhile, playing his 48th away match (home of opposition), Head owns 1,908 runs at 44.37 (100s: 4, 50s: 11).
List A
List A numbers for Marsh and Head
Playing his 167th match in List A cricket (160 innings), Marsh has scored 5,222 runs at an average of 38-plus.
He clocked his 35th fifty besides owning 7 hundreds. He has smashed 173 sixes in the format.
Playing his 157th match in List A cricket (153 innings), Head has scored 6,297 runs at an average of 44-plus.
He clocked his 30th fifty besides owning 17 hundreds. He has smashed 148 sixes in the format.
Numbers
4th-highest score for SA against AUS in ODIs
South Africa recorded their 16th 300-plus total against Australia in ODIs.
Meanwhile, this was their 4th-highest total against the Aussies.
On the other hand, Australia recorded their 13th score of 300-plus against SA.
Australia's 333 is now their 7th-highest score against the Proteas.