South Africa beat Australia in high-scoring 2nd ODI, seal series

In a special touch this year, players replaced their names with those of cancer fighters or survivors on their jerseys.

David Miller's shirt read Jenny, his mother's name. He went on to score an impressive 142 runs, his highest in ODIs, helping South Africa post a winning total.

Temba Bavuma also contributed with a century of his own, his first at home in ODIs.

South Africa posted 365/9 in 50 overs.