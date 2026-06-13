Women's T20 World Cup, all-round Australia thump South Africa: Stats
What's the story
Phoebe Litchfield's blistering half-century propelled Australia to a competitive total of 172/8 in their opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026. The match was played at the Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on Saturday. Litchfield scored a 24-ball 50 for her side with Ellyse Perry and Georgia Wareham scoring 36 and 32 runs respectively. In response, South Africa were folded for 107 runs. Wareham clocked a solid 3/13.
Aggression pays off
Litchfield shines with a blistering half-century
Australia faced an early setback when opener Georgia Voll was dismissed for a duck. Despite the early wicket, Litchfield counterattacked brilliantly from the start. She hit a boundary off the first ball she faced from Shabnim Ismail and quickly put pressure on South African bowlers. Australia's powerplay ended at 52/2, thanks to Litchfield's aggressive batting. However, her innings came to an end soon after reaching her half-century when she was caught by South African captain Laura Wolvaardt at extra cover.
Recovery
Wareham, Perry rescue Australia after Litchfield's dismissal
After Litchfield's dismissal, Ashleigh Gardner was dismissed for just one run, leaving Australia in a tough spot. However, Wareham and Perry forged a valuable 58-run stand to steady the innings. Their partnership helped Australia recover from 57/4 to reach 79/4 at the halfway mark of their innings. Despite South Africa's disciplined bowling effort, Australia's total stood at a competitive 172/8 after their allotted overs.
Maiden 50
Maiden fifty for Litchfield in Women's T20 World Cup
Litchfield smashed 9 fours and a six (SR: 208.33). With this knock, she raced to 604 runs in WT20Is from 34 games (29 innings) at 28.76. She recorded her 3rd fifty in the format. Her strike rate is 142.45, as per ESPNcricinfo. In 6 Women's T20 World Cup games, Litchfield has amassed 108 runs. She recorded her maiden fifty.