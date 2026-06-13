Women's T20 World Cup, all-round Australia thump South Africa: Stats

Aggression pays off

Litchfield shines with a blistering half-century

Australia faced an early setback when opener Georgia Voll was dismissed for a duck. Despite the early wicket, Litchfield counterattacked brilliantly from the start. She hit a boundary off the first ball she faced from Shabnim Ismail and quickly put pressure on South African bowlers. Australia's powerplay ended at 52/2, thanks to Litchfield's aggressive batting. However, her innings came to an end soon after reaching her half-century when she was caught by South African captain Laura Wolvaardt at extra cover.