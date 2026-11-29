Chasing a target of 182 runs, Marsh kept Australia in the hunt before perishing in the final over.

He completed his century off 49 balls in the 18th over of his side's innings.

Despite Marsh's heroics, England won the match by 7 runs.

This was Marsh's sixth T20 hundred and second in T20Is.

He hit nine fours and nine sixes, striking at 208.77.