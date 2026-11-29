These 3 Australian batters own a T20I hundred versus England
What's the story
Mitchell Marsh entered record books on Sunday, November 29, after hitting a brilliant 119 against England in the 4th T20I at SCG. Chasing a target of 182 runs, Marsh played a lone hand in Australia's 174/7. Notably, he became the 3rd Australian batter to smash a T20I hundred versus England. Here are the 3 Australian batters own a T20I hundred versus England.
#1
156 (63) - Aaron Finch, Southampton, 2013
The England vs Australia, 1st T20I, at The Rose Bowl Southampton, saw Aaron Finch smash a terrific knock of 156 from 63 balls.
He smoked 14 sixes and 11 fours (SR: 247.62).
His exploits helped Australia post a mammoth 248/6 in 20 overs.
Finch was involved in a 114-run stand alongside Shaun Marsh for the 2nd wicket.
In response, England were restricted to 209/6. Joe Root managed an unbeaten 90.
#2
103* (58) - Glenn Maxwell, Hobart, 2018
The 2nd match of the 2018 series between Australia and England at Hobart saw all-rounder Glenn Maxwell floor the latter with a solid 103* off 58 balls.
He smashed 10 fours and four sixes (SR: 177.58).
Maxwell's unbeaten ton helped Australia win the match by 5 wickets.
Earlier, England had scored 155/9 in 20 overs. Australia managed 161/5 in 18.3 overs.
#3
119 (57) - Mitchell Marsh, Sydney, 2026
Chasing a target of 182 runs, Marsh kept Australia in the hunt before perishing in the final over.
He completed his century off 49 balls in the 18th over of his side's innings.
Despite Marsh's heroics, England won the match by 7 runs.
This was Marsh's sixth T20 hundred and second in T20Is.
He hit nine fours and nine sixes, striking at 208.77.