Australia alter squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh: Details here

Renshaw's inclusion comes after a lackluster performance by Australia's top order in the first Test against Bangladesh.

The team was bowled out for 198 and 284 in the two innings. Weatherald managed only scores of 23 and 0.

Meanwhile, regular No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne has retained his place in the squad despite his poor run. He averages 25.32 since July 2023 in Tests, according to Cricinfo.