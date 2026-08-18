Australia alter squad for 2nd Test against Bangladesh: Details here
What's the story
Australia have announced a revised squad for the second and final Test against Bangladesh, starting August 22 in Mackay. The only change is the exclusion of opener Jake Weatherald, who has been replaced by left-handed batsman Matthew Renshaw. If selected, this will be Renshaw's first Test appearance in over three years. His last Test match was in Delhi against India back in 2023 as a concussion substitute for David Warner.
Comeback
Top order's lackluster performance prompts changes
Renshaw's inclusion comes after a lackluster performance by Australia's top order in the first Test against Bangladesh.
The team was bowled out for 198 and 284 in the two innings. Weatherald managed only scores of 23 and 0.
Meanwhile, regular No. 3 Marnus Labuschagne has retained his place in the squad despite his poor run. He averages 25.32 since July 2023 in Tests, according to Cricinfo.
Information
Renshaw's Test numbers
Renshaw made his Test debut in 2016 against South Africa in Adelaide. The left-handed batter has racked up 645 runs from 14 Tests at an average of 29.31. His tally includes a ton and three half-centuries.
Team lineup
A look at revised Australian squad
Meanwhile, Back-up keeper-batter Josh Inglis and reserve bowler Scott Boland have also retained their spots in the squad.
Squad: Pat Cummins (captain), Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Matthew Renshaw, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, and Beau Webster.
Australia are coming off their maiden Test defeat to Bangladesh at home.
The second Test is scheduled to take place from August 22 at Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay.