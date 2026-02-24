All-round Australia beat India in 1st WODI: Key stats

Australia thrashed reigning world champions India by six wickets in the first Women's ODI at Brisbane's Allan Border Field. The home side dominated the match, with Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney scoring fifties to help chase down the 215-run target in just 38.2 overs. Australia's Ashleigh Gardner was the star bowler for the Aussies, taking three wickets for just 33 runs in seven overs. Here are further details.

Batting woes India's batting performance India's batting performance was disappointing, with Smriti Mandhana and captain Harmanpreet Kaur scoring half-centuries but failing to build on their starts. Mandhana scored 58 off 68 balls while Kaur contributed with a 53 off 84-ball innings. Kashvee Gautam (43 off 44) was the only other Indian to score over 25. The rest of the Indian batting line-up failed to make significant contributions, leading to their dismissal for a total of 214 runs.

Match highlights Australia's chase and victory Australia's chase was led by skipper Healy and Mooney, who both scored fifties to guide their team to victory. Healy scored a quick 50 off 70 balls while Mooney remained unbeaten on 76 off 79 deliveries. Despite India's bowlers putting up a fight, they couldn't stop Australia from winning comfortably with over 11 overs to spare. Phoebe Litchfield (run-a-ball 32) and Annabel Sutherland (48* off 44) also made handy contributions.

Bowling highlights Gardner shines with 3 wickets Gardner was the pick of the bowlers for Australia, taking three wickets for 33 runs in seven overs. This spell took her tally to 114 WODI wickets at an average of 22.73. Megan Schutt (2/42 from 9 overs) was the other Aussie to claim multiple wickets.

The multi-format series is now leveled at 2-2, with India winning the previous T20 series 2-1. After the three-match ODI series, a one-off Test match will be played in Perth before Healy's retirement. Despite their recent ICC title win in November, Harmanpreet Kaur-led India still has faced tough competition in the ongoing series.

Mooney Mooney becomes seventh Australian with 3,000 WODI runs Mooney remained unbeaten on 76 off 79 deliveries, having smashed five fours and a couple of sixes. The game saw Mooney enter the 3,000-run mark in her 93rd ODI appearance (now 3,073). Mooney averages a remarkable 48.77 in WODI cricket. Her tally includes 25 scores of 50 or more, including five tons. Mooney has belted 802 runs from 21 matches (19 innings) versus Indiaat 53.46. She owns two tons and five fifties against the team.

Healy 19th WODI fifty for Healy Captain Healy smashed four fours in her 70-ball 50. The veteran's latest efforts have taken her WODI tally to 3,613 runs from 124 games at an average of 36.13 (50s: 19, 100s: 7). 807 of her runs have come versus India at 42.47(50s: 4, 100s: 2). With her latest efforts, Healy has completed 1,345 runs in home WODIs at 28.02 (100: 1, 50s: 9).

Kaur Seventh 50-plus score vs Australia for Kaur Kaur slammed 53 off 84 balls, a knock laced with three fours. The Indian skipper raced to her 23rd half-century in WODI cricket (100s: 7). Across 162 games, Kaur has racked up 4,462 runs at an average of 37.18 (SR: 76.86). She now has seven 50-plus scores against Australia in the format, including a hundred. The tally includes 891 runs at 38.73. This was also her maiden WODI 50-plus score Down Under.