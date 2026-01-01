Usman Khawaja retained in Australia's squad for final Ashes Test

Australia have announced their 15-member squad for the fifth and final Ashes Test against England, starting on January 4 in Sydney. Steve Smith will continue to lead the team in the absence of regular captain Pat Cummins, who is being rested to manage his workload, with an eye on future commitments such as the ICC T20 World Cup 2026, for which he is part of Australia's provisional squad. Usman Khawaja , 39, has been included despite ongoing retirement speculations.

Squad changes Cummins's absence and Khawaja's inclusion Cummins missed the first two Tests against England due to a lower back injury but returned for the Adelaide Oval Test. However, he will be rested for the remainder of the series. Khawaja started as Australia's opener in this series but suffered from back spasms during the Perth Test's second innings and missed the Brisbane Test. He was recalled in Adelaide after Smith fell ill. However, he batted in the middle order in the last two games.

Player stats Khawaja's performance and final squad In the ongoing Ashes series, Khawaja has scored 153 runs in three matches and five innings at an average of 30.60, including one half-century. With Khawaja dropping down to the middle order, Travis Head and Jack Weatherald have formed the opening combination. Meanwhile, the Australian team will be looking to bounce back from their four-wicket loss in the Boxing Day Test against Ben Stokes-led England in Melbourne.

Murphy Will Todd Murphy get a chance? With Australia went with four specialist pacers in the fourth Test, they are likely to include young off-spinner Todd Murphy for the SCG affair. The off-spinner, who is eager to get a go, believes that the Sydney pitch could be spin-friendly. Jhye Richardson is likely to make way for him. Notably, Murphy was added to Australia's squad for the ongoing series after veteran spinner Nathan Lyon suffered a hamstring injury during the Adelaide Test.