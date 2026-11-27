Australia suffer their lowest-ever T20I total at home: Details
What's the story
Team Australia has suffered its lowest-ever T20I total in a home match, after being bowled out for just 108 runs in 16.5 overs against England. The third match of the five-T20I series was played at the Gabba on Friday night. England's Jamie Overton starred with the ball, taking five wickets for just 12 runs in his four overs. Liam Dawson also struck thrice as Sam Harper (26) and Jake Fraser-McGurk (22) were the only Aussie batters to score over 20.
Batting struggles
Reckless batting from Australia
Australia's batsmen were reckless, losing their wickets to careless shots.
Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk gave a promising start with 22 off 11 balls but fell to a skied heave.
No. 3 Sam Harper hit three sixes in his innings of 26 but couldn't capitalize on the start.
As Fraser-McGurk and Harper got off to a start, Australia were going fine at 55/1 at one stage.
However, Overton's exceptional bowling meant the hosts then lost wickets in a cluster.
Match highlights
Overton's historic spell
Overton's spell included a double-wicket maiden and saw him involved in the first seven wickets to fall.
He took two brilliant catches and decimated the Australian batting order, leaving them reeling at 7/92.
Despite taking a nasty blow on his thumb from Nikhil Chaudhary's straight drive, Overton returned to dismiss the same batter next ball.
Historic low
Stanlake's return and record low total for Australia
Billy Stanlake made his long-awaited return to the Australian T20I side after a gap of 2,576 days. However, he went out for a duck and became the last man out.
As per Cricinfo, Australia's total of 108 runs is now their lowest-ever all-out score in a home T20I match, beating the previous worst of 111/10 against New Zealand at the Sydney Cricket Ground in 2022.
This was also Australia's second-lowest T20I score against England. Their worst is 79/10 in the 2005 Southampton match.