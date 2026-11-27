Australia's batsmen were reckless, losing their wickets to careless shots.

Opener Jake Fraser-McGurk gave a promising start with 22 off 11 balls but fell to a skied heave.

No. 3 Sam Harper hit three sixes in his innings of 26 but couldn't capitalize on the start.

As Fraser-McGurk and Harper got off to a start, Australia were going fine at 55/1 at one stage.

However, Overton's exceptional bowling meant the hosts then lost wickets in a cluster.