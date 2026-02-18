Australia's Olympic spot in jeopardy after T20 World Cup exit

Australia's early exit from the ongoing ICC T20 World Cup in Sri Lanka could jeopardize its chances of qualifying for cricket's return to the Olympics in Los Angeles in 2028. The Australian team was expected to secure an automatic qualification spot based on world rankings, but their unexpected failure to reach the Super 8 stage has opened up opportunities for New Zealand. Here are further details.

Qualification prospects New Zealand's potential Olympic qualification New Zealand, currently ranked behind Australia, could qualify for the Olympics by reaching the semi-finals or further in this tournament. The Black Caps have a history of performing well in such tournaments, having reached at least the semis in 2007, 2016, 2021, and 2022. If they do qualify, Australia will have to fight it out with other second-ranked regional teams for the last spot in LA's six-team men's T20 event.

Qualification strategy ICC's rankings cut-off for Olympics The International Cricket Council (ICC) has set the Olympic rankings cut-off at the end of this World Cup, pending final approval from the International Olympic Committee (IOC). An NZ Cricket official said they always expected to qualify from second spot in Oceania. Meanwhile, the Olympics will host a six-team women's event, and Australia is expected to be a strong contender, given their participation in the T20 World Cup in England later this year.

Advertisement

Potential fallout Major blow to Australia Missing out on Olympic qualification would be a major blow for the Australian men's team, which has been pushing for cricket's inclusion in the global sporting event. Top players like Steve Smith and Pat Cummins have expressed their desire to feature in cricket's return to the Olympics after more than 100 years. "My main goal is to get in the team when the Olympics is rolling around," Smith had said earlier.

Advertisement

Olympic journey Cricket's inclusion in the Olympics Cricket was included in the Olympics after England and India's opposition was overcome. It will be played in Brisbane in 2032, with India also a potential host for the Games in 2036. Phillip Pope, who authored a 2007 CA report on cricket's Olympic inclusion, said it would be "mismanagement of epic proportions" if Australia fails to qualify for this major global sporting event.