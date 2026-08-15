Darwin Test: Are Australia still thinking of victory against Bangladesh? 

Josh Hazlewood, who entered the 300-wicket club with a six-fer on the day, stressed the importance of building pressure after scoring runs.

"Once we tick those [runs] off, hopefully we're still four down and you can start to build the pressure," Hazlewood said following the end of Day 3.

The veteran pacer also hinted at some variable bounce on the final day of play, saying, "It was showing a little bit of signs of up and down."