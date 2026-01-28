Novak Djokovic becomes player with most Australian Open wins: Stats

Serbian ace Novak Djokovic advanced to the 2026 Australian Open semi-final after Italy's Lorenzo Musetti retired through injury. Musetti, who was leading 6-4, 6-3, 1-3, shook hands with Djokovic after the two-hour mark on Rod Laver Arena. The latter went down after taking a medical timeout following the second set. Notably, Djokovic now has the most wins at the Australian Open (103).

Summary How the match panned out Musetti was the far better player, as stated by Djokovic in his on-court interview. He fired 12 winners and converted two of his six break points in the opening set. Djokovic had 18 unforced errors in this set. The second set had a similar story as Musetti dominated Djokovic with his rapid winners. The Serb won just 10 of his 23 receiving points.

History Most wins at Australian Open Earlier in the ongoing event, Djokovic made history by winning his 400th Grand Slam match. He also completed 100 wins at the Australian Open, joining Roger Federer (102). The Serb has now surpassed Federer for the most wins at Melbourne Park. The latter bowed out with a 102-15 record here. And Djokovic now has a 103-10 win-loss record at the Australian Open.

Advertisement

Records Djokovic reaches these landmarks Entering the court, Djokovic became the third man to play 1,400 tour-level matches, joining Jimmy Connors and Federer. At 38, Djokovic is the second-oldest semi-finalist (men's singles) at the Australian Open in the Open Era, only behind Ken Rosewall (42 in 1977). Notably, Djokovic has reached the Australian Open semi-finals for four successive years for the first time (2023-2026).

Advertisement

Musetti Musetti bows out after showing remarkable consistency Musetti earlier showed remarkable consistency, beating Tomas Machac in a five-setter (third round). He then defeated Taylor Fritz in straight sets to make his maiden Australian Open quarter-final. Notably, Musetti had an opportunity to claim only his second win against Djokovic on the tour. Before this match, the Serb led Musetti 9-1 in the ATP head-to-head series.