Axar Patel becomes fifth Indian with 100 T20I caps: Stats
What's the story
England and India are squaring off in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at County Ground, Bristol. This marks Indian all-rounder Axar Patel's 100th appearance in the format. Axar is the fifth Indian to get 100 T20I caps. Over the years. the 32-year-old has been India's clutch player in T20I cricket. Here are his key numbers.
Milestone
Axar joins these veterans
Axar made his T20I debut in 2015 on the Zimbabwe tour. After a stop-start career, the all-rounder started playing regularly in 2021. According to ESPNcricinfo, Axar is the fifth Indian to feature in 100 T20Is, joining Rohit Sharma (159), Hardik Pandya (138), Virat Kohli (125), and Suryakumar Yadav (113). Notably, Axar is the only player among these in India's current Playing XI.
Journey
His journey in the format
Axar has been part of India's two ICC T20 World Cup-winning sides - 2024 and 2026. In the 2024 final against South Africa in Barbados, the southpaw smashed a crucial 47 (31), rescuing India from an early collapse. As of now, Axar has scored 746 runs, including a half-century, in T20Is (SR: 131.10). He also has 100 wickets with a sub-22 average.
Information
Only Indian spinner with 100-plus wickets
Axar recently became the first Indian to complete 100 T20I wickets. He achieved the feat in the 2nd T20I against England at Old Trafford. Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya are the only other Indians with 100-plus T20I wickets.