Axar Patel has over 100 T20I wickets (Image Source: X/@BCCI)

Axar Patel becomes fifth Indian with 100 T20I caps: Stats

By Parth Dhall 09:45 pm Jul 09, 202609:45 pm

What's the story

England and India are squaring off in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at County Ground, Bristol. This marks Indian all-rounder Axar Patel's 100th appearance in the format. Axar is the fifth Indian to get 100 T20I caps. Over the years. the 32-year-old has been India's clutch player in T20I cricket. Here are his key numbers.