How has Babar Azam performed in away Test matches? Stats

As per Cricinfo, Babar has smashed 2,188 runs in away matches (home of opposition).

From 34 matches (62 innings), Babar averages a decent 38.38. He has recorded two centuries and 19 fifties with the best score of 119. He also owns 5 ducks.

In 5 matches against West Indies on Windies soil, Babar has scored 329 runs at 36.55 (50s: 4) from 5 games.