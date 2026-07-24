How has Babar Azam performed in away Test matches? Stats
What's the story
Babar Azam is set to lead Pakistan in a two-match Test series against hosts West Indies, starting on July 25. The Brian Lara Stadium, Tarouba, Trinidad, is set to host the first clash from July 25 onward. The 2nd clash will be held at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, Trinidad. Pakistan will rely on Babar's services as we decode his away stats.
Away
Babar has 21 fifty-plus scores in away matches
As per Cricinfo, Babar has smashed 2,188 runs in away matches (home of opposition).
From 34 matches (62 innings), Babar averages a decent 38.38. He has recorded two centuries and 19 fifties with the best score of 119. He also owns 5 ducks.
In 5 matches against West Indies on Windies soil, Babar has scored 329 runs at 36.55 (50s: 4) from 5 games.
Information
His overall numbers in Tests
Overall, Babar has played 62 Test matches (114 innings) and owns 4,481 runs at an average of 42.67. In addition to 9 hundreds, he owns 31 fifties. He has also recorded 8 ducks. Versus WI, he has scored 464 runs at 30.93 (50s: 5).