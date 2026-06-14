Australia seal nervy one-wicket win over Bangladesh in 3rd ODI
What's the story
A majestic century from the blade of Cooper Connolly helped Australia seal a nervy 1-wicket win over Bangladesh in the 3rd ODI on Sunday. The match in Dhaka saw Australia chase down a target of 275 (277/9). Bangladesh's Shoriful Islam made things nervy for Australia with a six-fer but Australia held on. Earlier, Towhid Hridoy's stellar performance led Bangladesh to a competitive total of 274 for five. The innings was marked by a crucial fourth-wicket partnership between Hridoy and Litton Das, who added 92 runs.
BAN
Bangladesh reduced to 61/3 in 14.1 overs
Bangladesh opted to bat first, with Xavier Bartlett striking early to dismiss Soumya Sarkar. However, stand-in captain Najmul Hossain Shanto and Tanzid Hasan weathered the storm. The duo scored freely in the first powerplay before Matt Renshaw dismissed Tanzid with a well-placed mid-on catch. Renshaw's offspin proved effective as he also got Shanto out, leaving Bangladesh at 61/3 in the 15th over.
Batting brilliance
Partnerships stabilize Bangladesh innings
Hridoy and Litton built a solid fourth-wicket partnership, with Hridoy nearing his half-century. Despite Litton retiring hurt due to what appeared to be cramp, Hridoy and Mosaddek Hossain kept the momentum going with their aggressive batting. Mosaddek, on the other hand, was quick off the blocks, scoring at a run-a-ball pace with three boundaries in five balls against Meredith and Ben Dwarshuis. Hridoy and Mosaddek added 93 runs.
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Summary of AUS bowlers
Xavier Bartlett picked 2/47 from 8 overs. Riley Meredith bowled 7 overs and clocked 0/41. Ben Dwarshuis claimed 1/55 from 8 overs. Cameron Green clocked 2 maidens in his six-over spell (0/18). Matt Renshaw bagged 2/44 from 8 overs. Adam Zampa went wicketless (0/48) from 10 overs. Marnus Labuschagne bowled 2 overs and managed 0/10.
Chase
Connolly leads the chase for Australia
Connolly and Josh Inglis added 40 runs before the Aussies were reduced to 40/2 and then 70/3. Alongside Labuschagne, Connolly put up a 64-run stand before Green joined the latter and they added another fifty-plus partnership for the 5th wicket (68 runs). Connolly completed his century 31st over, taking 87 balls. Oliver Peake, who scored 27 off 32 balls, added 64 runs alongside Connolly for the 6th wicket. Bangladesh fought back and also dismissed Connolly (149). However, Australia completed a win with three balls to spare.
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Summary of Bangladesh bowlers as Shoriful shines
Taskin Ahmed claimed 1/59 from 7.3 overs (1 maiden). Mustafizur Rahman bowled 9 overs and managed 1/56. Shoriful was the star of the show with six wickets (6/48). Mahedi Hasan was economical (1/37) in his 10-over spell. Tanvir Islam bowled 7 overs and conceded 38 runs. Mosaddek bowled 6 overs and conceded 36 runs.
Hridoy
Hridoy shines vs Australia, slams his 13th ODI fifty
Hridoy made a brilliant 83 while batting at five. Hridoy's 83 came off 88 balls as he slammed eight fours. He has surpassed 1,600 runs in ODIs. The middle-order batter now owns 1,613 runs at 39.34 from 53 matches. Hridoy hit his 13th fifty (100s: 1). Versus Australia, he owns 226 runs from four matches at 76. This was his second fifty against them. As per ESPNcricinfo, 812 of his runs have come in home ODIs at 54.13 (50s: 6).
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5,000 List A runs for the batter
With his 51st run in the game, Hridoy completed 5,000 List A runs. Across 141 matches, the 25-year-old has amassed 5,032 runs at a brilliant average of nearly 50 (SR: 87-plus). The tally includes six tons and 41 fifties.
Das
1,500 runs in home ODIs for Litton
Litton's 58* off 78 balls was laced with four fours and a six. This knock took him past 1,500 runs in home ODIs. The batter raced to 1,506 runs from 51 games at 34.22. His tally now includes seven fifties and three tons. Overall, the Bangladesh batter has scored 2,869 runs across 104 ODIs at an average of 30.84 (SR: 85.51). This was his 14th half-century in this format (100s: 5). 142 of his runs have come in five matches against Australia at 35.50 (50: 1).
Do you know?
Litton surpasses 50 ODI sixes
As per ESPNcricinfo, Litton became the 7th Bangladesh batter to clock 50-plus ODI sixes. With his two sixes in the contest, he has 51 maximums. Former Bangladesh star Mahmudullah owns the most sixes for Bangladesh (107).
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Litton goes past 6,500 runs in the List A format
With this 43rd run, Litton went past 6,500 runs in the List A format. Across 202 matches, the 31-year-old has amassed 6,513 runs at an average of over 35 (SR: 88-plus). The dasher has recorded 12 tons and 34 fifties.
Mosaddek
Mosaddek' second fifty of the series
Mosaddek brought up his second fifty of the series, scoring an unbeaten 56 off 51 balls. He hit five fours and a six. The 30-year-old had celebrated his ODI return with an unbeaten 86 off 70 balls in the series opener. The all-rounder now has five ODI fifties, which took his tally to 791 runs from 46 games at 30.42 (SR: 87.79). Playing his maiden ODI series against the Aussies, Mosaddek finished with 157 runs at a strike rate of 116.29.
Connolly
Connolly hammers 149, slams his maiden ODI hundred
Connolly slammed 149 runs off 134 balls versus Bangladesh. His knock had 13 fours and six sixes. In 12 ODIs, he has amassed 281 runs at 40.14 (100s: 1, 50s: 1). As per ESPNcricinfo, Connolly became the 8th Australian to smash an ODI hundred against Bangladesh after Ricky Ponting, Andrew Symonds, Michael Clarke, Shane Watson, Mike Hussey, David Warner and Mitchell Marsh.
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4th-highest individual score for Australia versus BAN
Connolly recorded the 4th-highest individual score for Australia versus Bangladesh in ODIs. His 149 is only behind Watson's 185* in 2011, Marsh's unbeaten 177 in 2023 and Warner's 166 in 2019.
Shoriful
Shoriful enters record books with 6/48
Shoriful (6/48) now owns 69 ODI wickets from 44 matches at 26.56. He recorded his career-best ODI figures. He also bagged his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs. Notably, he is now the 5th Bangladesh bowler to claim six wickets in an ODI after Mashrafe Mortaza (6/26), Rubel Hossain (6/26), Rishad Hossain (6/35) and Mustafizur (6/43). Shoriful also recorded the best figures for Bangladesh versus Australia in ODIs. He is also the 1st bowler in BAN-AUS ODIs with six wickets in a match.
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Bangladesh win series as Australia avoid whitewash
Bangladesh claimed the ODI series 2-1. Notably, they came into this game on the back of a 2-0 lead, having won the 1st two matches. Australia managed to avoid a whitewash narrowly with this one-wicket win.