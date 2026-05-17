2nd Test: Bangladesh tighten grip over Pakistan in Sylhet

Bangladesh are in a commanding position over Pakistan in the ongoing second Test match at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. The hosts, who had posted a first-innings total of 278/10, took a 46-run lead after dismissing Pakistan for just 232 runs on Day 2. Furthermore, the Tigers ended the day at 110/3, having further extended their lead to 156 runs. Here is the Day 2 report.

Inning breakdown Pakistan falter in spin-friendly conditions Having started the day at 21/0, Pakistan were soon reduced to 23/2 and subsequently to 79/4. Babar, who arrived at number four, steadied the ship with his watchful approach. Salman Ali Agha (21) provided valuable support to the veteran, as the duo added 63 runs for the fifth wicket. However, Pakistan were yet again struggling at 150/6. Sajid Khan's 28-ball 39 while batting at nine took the score past 200 (232/10).

Bowling performance How did the Bangladesh bowlers fare? Nahid Rana (3/60 in 12.4 overs) and Taijul Islam (3/67 in 14 overs) were the pick of the Bangladesh bowlers, trapping three batters each. Mehidy Hasan Miraz (2/21 in 9 overs) and Taskin Ahmed (2/37 in 11 overs) struck two times each, as Shoriful Islam delivered 11 wicket-less overs.

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Babar Babar hammers his 31st Test half-century Babar played a stellar knock of 68 runs off 83 balls, hitting 10 boundaries. The batter, who missed the series opener, has raced to 4,434 runs from 62 Tests at an average of 42.63. This was his 31st half-century in the format. The last of Babar's nine Test tons came in December 2022. 374 of his runs have come in six Tests against Bangladesh at 46.75 (50s: 2, 100: 1).

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3rd innings Joy leads Bangladesh's charge in 2nd innings Mahmudul Hasan Joy, who was dismissed without scoring in the first innings, led Bangladesh's charge with the bat in the final session of Day 2. The opener played some attacking shots against the new ball despite losing his opening partner, Tanzid Hasan Tamim (4), cheaply. Joy dominated a 76-run stand with Mominul Haque (30) before falling. Mominul fell on the very last ball of the day as skipper Hossain Shanto (13*) returned unbeaten.

Joy Sixth Test fifty for Joy Joy's 52 was laced with 10 fours. He faced just 64 balls. With this effort, the 25-year-old has raced to 1,105 runs from 22 Tests at an average of 26.95. This was his sixth Test fifty (100s: 2). 807 of his runs have come at home from 15 Tests at 28.82 (50s: 5, 100s: 1). Joy managed just 19 runs combined in his five previous innings versus Pakistan.