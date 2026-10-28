Dhaka Test: Bangladesh score 213/3 against WI on Day 1

Asked to bowl, WI kept the Bangladesh openers at bay in the first 30 minutes.

Jayden Seales dismissed Tanzid Hasan Tamim, leaving the hosts at 9/1 in 6.4 overs. Islam and Mominul Haque then steadied the ship with a 59-run stand.

As the innings progressed, Warrican dismissed Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Despite having recovered, Bangladesh were down to 110/3 in 35.3 overs.