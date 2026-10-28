Dhaka Test: Bangladesh score 213/3 against WI on Day 1
What's the story
Bangladesh were in the driving seat on Day 1 of the 1st Test against West Indies at Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, Dhaka. The hosts were 213/3 (74 overs) before bad light enforced stumps. While Jomel Warrican took two wickets, opener Shadman Islam is closing in on his ton. The latter also completed 7,000 First-Class runs. Here are further details.
Start
Bangladesh fight back after tough start
Asked to bowl, WI kept the Bangladesh openers at bay in the first 30 minutes.
Jayden Seales dismissed Tanzid Hasan Tamim, leaving the hosts at 9/1 in 6.4 overs. Islam and Mominul Haque then steadied the ship with a 59-run stand.
As the innings progressed, Warrican dismissed Haque and Najmul Hossain Shanto. Despite having recovered, Bangladesh were down to 110/3 in 35.3 overs.
Partnership
Middle order bolsters Bangladesh
In the second session, Islam found a reliable partner in Towhid Hridoy. The two added 88 runs before the latter retired hurt with leg cramps.
Hridoy was batting on 42 (84) before being stretchered off the field.
Islam (99*) and Litton Das (10*) then powered Bangladesh past 200 in the final session. However, due to bad light, the former couldn't reach three figures.
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Shadnam Islam completes 7,000 FC runs
As mentioned, Shadnam Islam raced to 7,000 First-Class runs during his knock. Across 104 red-ball games, the Bangladesh batter has an average of over 42, including 14 tons and 40 half-centuries.
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What about WI bowlers?
Warrican was the pick of West Indies' bowlers on Day 1, taking 2/33 in 14 overs, including a maiden. Jayden Seales was also highly economical, recording figures of 8-3-14-1.
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Mushfiqur Rahim ruled out
Bangladesh are missing veteran wicketkeeper-batter Mushfiqur Rahim, who was ruled out of the first Test due to a finger injury. The injury occurred during practice at the BCB Academy premises on Tuesday when a bouncer hit him while batting in the nets.