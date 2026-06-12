Mehidy Hasan discharged from hospital after concussion scare: Details
What's the story
Bangladesh's ODI captain, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, has been discharged from the hospital after being admitted for observation following a concussion. The injury was sustained during Bangladesh's historic ODI series-clinching win over Australia in Dhaka. A sharp bouncer from Australia's Riley Meredith or Nathan Ellis hit the side of his helmet while he was batting in the second ODI on Thursday.
Health update
Mehidy vomited during treatment
After being hit by the bouncer, Mehidy was assessed on-field by team physio Bayjedul Islam Khan and Australia's team doctor. Despite appearing visibly distressed and reportedly vomiting during treatment, he chose to continue batting. His determination proved decisive as he remained unbeaten on 22, helping Bangladesh secure their first-ever ODI series victory over Australia with a six over fine leg.
Medical assessment
Mehidy was taken to hospital after the match
After the match, Mehidy was taken to Evercare Hospital for further evaluation. He was under observation for nearly 12 hours after the concussion scare. "He received a blow to the head from a bouncer and vomited, which was a bit concerning," team operations manager Nafees Iqbal said in a video message released by BCB on Friday.
Recovery progress
Two scans returned positive results
Mehidy underwent two scans at the hospital, both of which returned positive results. "He underwent a scan, and the report of the first scan was good," Iqbal said. "Today, he underwent a second scan, and since the report has come out good, he has been released from the hospital." However, it remains uncertain if he will participate in tomorrow's practice session ahead of Bangladesh's third ODI against Australia.
Team update
No changes in Bangladesh squad for 3rd ODI
A member of the national selection panel confirmed to Cricbuzz that there are no changes to the squad for the third ODI. "We expected Miraz to recover in time, since the scan reports have been good," said the selector. The final match of this series will be played at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium on June 14.