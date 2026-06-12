Mehidy Hasan discharged from hospital after concussion scare: Details

Recovery progress

Two scans returned positive results

Mehidy underwent two scans at the hospital, both of which returned positive results. "He underwent a scan, and the report of the first scan was good," Iqbal said. "Today, he underwent a second scan, and since the report has come out good, he has been released from the hospital." However, it remains uncertain if he will participate in tomorrow's practice session ahead of Bangladesh's third ODI against Australia.