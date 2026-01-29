Bangladesh clears shooting team for India visit amid ICC row

Despite recently withdrawing from the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup in India over security concerns, the Bangladesh government has cleared its shooting team to travel to the country for next month's Asian Rifle and Pistol Championships. The continental event will be held at New Delhi's Dr Karni Singh Shooting Range from February 2. More than 300 shooters from 17 countries are expected to participate in this championship.

Team details Bangladesh's shooting team composition and participation The Bangladesh shooting team will comprise two rifle shooters who will compete in three events. They are 21-year-old women's rifle shooter Arefin Shaira and 26-year-old Olympian Md Robiul Islam. Both of them will participate in the 10m air rifle individual events before teaming up for the mixed team competition.

Official approval Bangladesh government gives approval Despite initial doubts over their participation following Bangladesh's withdrawal from the T20 World Cup, the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) secretary Rajiv Bhatia confirmed that "their team is coming, no doubt about it." A report in Dhaka's Daily Sun revealed that the Bangladesh government has officially approved the shooting team's tour to India. "The Youth and Sports Ministry issued the official government order on Wednesday, clearing the team to compete in the championship," it said.

Tournament update ICC confirms Scotland's participation, addresses security concerns The decision comes despite Bangladesh canceling its cricket team's tour to India for the impending T20 World Cup earlier due to security concerns. The International Cricket Council (ICC), which rejected Bangladesh's request to shift their matches to Sri Lanka, confirmed that Scotland will replace the side in the T20 World Cup. The ICC also clarified that there was no verifiable security threat to Bangladesh players, officials, or fans in India, and changing the tournament schedule was not appropriate.

