How Tom Banton reacted to his appointment as T20I captain
What's the story
England batter Tom Banton has revealed his emotional reaction to being appointed as the captain of the national T20I side. The announcement was made by coach Brendon McCullum at the airport ahead of Friday's third T20I against Australia. Banton will lead the team in the final match of their T20I series against Australia after Harry Brook's departure and Will Jacks's injury.
Captaincy reaction
'Great honor and privilege'
Banton admitted he was "pretty emotional" when McCullum broke the news.
"It's a great honor and a great privilege, and something I'm looking really forward to," he said ahead of the third T20I in Brisbane.
The 28-year-old will be England's 14th T20I captain barring anything unforeseen.
This comes as a huge achievement for Banton, who has only been an integral part of England's T20 side for two years now.
Career progression
Transition to No. 4
Banton has been batting at No. 4 for England's T20I side, a role he is slowly getting used to. He said, "It's a different role to what I've been doing."
The cricketer also credited senior players and the leadership group for making him feel at home in this new position.
He expressed his gratitude toward McCullum and Brook for their support during this transition period.
Nostalgic return
Banton's Brisbane connection
Banton was excited to return to Brisbane, where he got his first overseas franchise experience with Brisbane Heat in the Big Bash League (BBL) 2019-20.
He played under then Heat coach Darren Lehmann and alongside current Australia batter Matt Renshaw.
Banton said, "[It has] a bit of a special place in my heart. I guess they gave me my first opportunity to play franchise cricket, so I'll be forever thankful to them and to everyone here. It's nice to be back, and hopefully we can get another victory tomorrow."
Information
Five-match series level 1-1
The ongoing five-match T20I series between Australia and England is currently level (1-1). Australia won the final-over thriller at MCG before England thrashed the hosts at Carrara Oval.