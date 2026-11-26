Banton admitted he was "pretty emotional" when McCullum broke the news.

"It's a great honor and a great privilege, and something I'm looking really forward to," he said ahead of the third T20I in Brisbane.

The 28-year-old will be England's 14th T20I captain barring anything unforeseen.

This comes as a huge achievement for Banton, who has only been an integral part of England's T20 side for two years now.