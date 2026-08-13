What next for Barcelona and Manchester City for Rodri?
What's the story
Manchester City turned down a fresh £55 million offer from FC Barcelona for midfielder Rodri. The move comes after the Spanish giants had an initial bid of around £40 million rejected last week. Despite Barcelona's determination to sign the 2026 FIFA World Cup-winning captain, Manchester City are holding out for more than £60 million, as per Sky Sports News. It remains to be seen what Barcelona decide next.
Information
Barca set to make one final bid for Rodri
As per Cadena SER, Barcelona are set to make one final bid for Rodri. The La Liga champions remain determined to land the Spain star and will make one last bid worth a total of €70 million (€60m plus €10m in add-ons). Barcelona remain confident to get Rodri as the player also wants the move.
Contract talks
Rodri in last year of contract with Man City
Despite initial speculation linking him with a move to Real Madrid, Barcelona emerged as the front-runner in the race for Rodri's signature.
As per Fabrizio Romano, Rodri opened doors to Barcelona, informing about his willingness to negotiate contract terms.
"Out of respect for Madrid, as they have been class, Rodri informed them that his decision is to join Barça", said Rodri's agent to El Larguero.
Barca decided to make a move fast and made an opening offer of £38.5 million.
Transfer negotiations
Man City in advanced talks to sell Tijjani Reijnders
Separately, Manchester City are also in advanced talks with Saudi Arabian club Al-Qadsiah over a potential deal for midfielder Tijjani Reijnders.
The proposed package is worth around £51.3 million (€60 million).
Al-Qadsiah see Reijnders as a top-tier player and are keen to bolster their midfield ahead of their first Asian Champions League campaign.
Notably, the Dutchman arrived in Manchester last summer from AC Milan.
Transfer targets
Man City eye Fernandez and Bouaddi
Despite the potential departures of two central midfielders in Rodri and Reijnders, Manchester City are also looking to bring in new talent.
The club is reportedly interested in Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez and Lille's Ayyoub Bouaddi.
Chelsea have given City a deadline until Friday 5pm to make a £120 million bid for Fernandez, while talks with Lille over Bouaddi are still ongoing.