Joao Cancelo re-joins Barcelona on permanent deal: Decoding key details
What's the story
Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo has officially rejoined Barcelona on a permanent deal. The transfer comes after his contract with Saudi Pro League club Al-Hilal was mutually terminated. The 32-year-old had initially joined Al-Hilal from Manchester City in 2024 on a three-year contract. However, he ended up spending last season on loan at Barcelona, helping them secure the La Liga title under Hansi Flick.
Career path
It's my dream, says Cancelo
After parting ways with Al-Hilal, Cancelo became a free agent this summer. He has now signed a three-year contract with Barcelona.
"It's my dream," said Cancelo on his return to Camp Nou. "I'm where I want to be and I am very happy. I like the club, I identify with it."
This marks his third stint with Barcelona but first on a permanent basis.
Past experiences
A look at Cancelo's club career and numbers
Cancelo first moved to Spain in 2014, joining Valencia from Benfica on loan. He made 91 appearances for Valencia, scoring 4 goals.
He then had a loan spell with Inter Milan (2017-18) before permanent transfers to Juventus (2018) and Manchester City (2019).
He made 28 appearances for Inter, 34 for Juventus and another 154 for City.
He ended the 2022-23 season on loan at Bayern Munich, making 21 appearances.
After his stint with City, he joined Barcelona on a season-long loan for the 2023-24 season.
Meanwhile, Cancelo made 45 appearances for Al-Hilal, scoring thrice.
Information
Cancelo's performance at Barca
Cancelo made 42 appearances for Barca in 2023-24, scoring four times. Last season, he scored twice in 23 matches. 48 of his appearances have come in La Liga as he owns 4 goals.
Honors
Plenty of honors for Cancelo in his club career
With Benfica, Cancelo won the Primeira Liga: 2013-14, Taça de Portugal: 2013-14, Taça da Liga: 2013-14, Supertaça Cândido de Oliveira: 2014 and was an UEFA Europa League runner-up: 2013-14.
With Juventus, he won the Serie A: 2018-19 and Supercoppa Italiana: 2018.
With Manchester City, Cancelo bagged the Premier League in 2020-21, 2021-22, 2022-23, FA Cup: 2022-23, EFL Cup: 2019-20, 2020-21, and UEFA Champions League: 2022-23.
With Bayern Munich, he bagged the Bundesliga: 2022-23. With Barcelona, he won La Liga: 2025-26.
Team changes
Barcelona's summer transfer window so far
Along with Cancelo, Barcelona also recently signed his former teammate Rodri from Manchester City for a fee of about £65 million.
The team has also welcomed wingers Anthony Gordon and Karim Adeyemi this summer.
However, they have seen some exits too, including forward Ferran Torres who moved to Paris Saint-Germain and veteran striker Robert Lewandowski who joined MLS side Chicago Fire.
Twitter Post
Cancelo!
All-round. All class. pic.twitter.com/TU4cA58GCw— FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) August 20, 2026