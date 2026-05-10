Batters to clock 400-plus runs in most successive IPL seasons

Gujarat Titans (GT) captain Shubman Gill continued his stellar form in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. He smashed a match-winning 84 off just 44 balls against Rajasthan Royals in Match 52 at Jaipur's Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Saturday. During his stay, Gill went past 400 runs in the season. On this note, we look at the batters to have crossed the 400-run mark in most successive IPL seasons.

#4 Shubman Gill - (2020-26*) From 10 matches in IPL 2026, Gill has raced to 462 runs at an average of 46.20. He hit his 4th half-century of the season (SR: 160.41). From 2020 to 2026, Gill went past 400 runs in seven successive IPL seasons. He became the fourth player in IPL history to achieve this milestone. The GT star has gone past 600 in two editions, as his tally of 890 runs in 2023 is the second-most for any batter in an edition.

#3 Shikhar Dhawan - (2016-22) Former opener Shikhar Dhawan also enjoyed seven back-to-back IPL seasons with 400-plus runs, starting from 2016. He represented three teams in this period—Sunrisers Hyderabad, Delhi Capitals, and Punjab Kings. From 2019 to 2021, Dhawan piled 500-plus runs in three successive seasons, as his best-ever campaign came in 2020, where he recorded 618 runs. Dhawan retired with 6,769 IPL runs at 35.26, including two centuries and 51 fifties.

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#2 David Warner - (2013-2020) David Warner is the only overseas batter on this list. The Australian went past 400 runs in seven consecutive seasons, starting from 2013. Six of these seasons saw Warner surpass 500 runs. Notably, he missed the 2018 edition. While Warner won three Orange Caps in this period, his best-ever campaign came in 2016 (848 runs). The southpaw, however, did not win the Orange Cap that year. Warner boasts 6,565 IPL runs at 40.52 (62 fifties and four centuries).

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