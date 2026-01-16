Here are batters with 14,000-plus runs in Men's T20 cricket

David Warner became the latest entrant in the 14,000-run club in T20 cricket. Match 37 of the Big Bash League 2025-26 season on January 16, 2026, saw the Sydney Thunder batter attain the milestone. Warner smashed a sublime century against Sydney Sixers at the SCG. However, his knock wasn't enough as Sydney Sixers won. Notably, Warner became the 4th batter with 14,000-plus T20 runs.

#1 Chris Gayle - 14,562 runs Universe Boss and former T20 legend, Chris Gayle, has hammered the most runs in T20s. In 463 matches (455 innings), Gayle smashed 14,562 runs at 36.22 with a record 22 tons and 88 fifties. He also posted 30 ducks. As many as 1,899 of Gayle's T20 runs came for West Indies in Men's T20Is at 27.92. He appeared in 79 matches.

#2 Kieron Pollard - 14,462 runs Veteran West Indian Kieron Pollard is still playing and was recently seen in the International League T20 2025-26 for MI Emirates. Pollard is 100 runs behind Gayle, scoring 14,462 runs from 733 matches (650 innings) at an average of 31.71. He has smashed 1 ton and 27 fifties, besides also recording 29 ducks. Pollard scored 1,569 T20I runs for WI from 101 appearances.

#3 Alex Hales - 14,449 runs Alex Hales is still going strong at the age of 37. The Englishman owns 14,449 runs from 528 matches (523 innings) at 29.91. The right-handed batter has 99 scores of 50-plus (100s: 7, 50s: 92). He also owns 46 ducks. Hales is closing in 600 T20 sixes (595). Recently, he appeared in the 2025-26 ILT20 season. For England, Hales managed 2,074 T20I runs.

