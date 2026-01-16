David Warner scripts these records with his third BBL hundred 

Veteran Australian cricketer David Warner smashed a ton of records with his third Big Bash League (BBL) hundred. The explosive opener played a supern knock while leading Sydney Thunder against Sydney Sixers at the iconic Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) on Thursday. Warner returned unbeaten on 110 off just 61 balls, hitting 11 fours and four sixes along the way. This was his second century of the ongoing BBL season. Here are his stats.

Record Joint-second-most tons in BBL history Warner's latest century had put him on par with Steve Smith and Ben McDermott for the most tons in the BBL's 15-year history, as per ESPNcricinfo. However, Smith went to the pinnacle by smashing his fourth BBL hundred in the second innings of the aforementioned game. While Warner's maiden BBL ton came in 2011, the second one came against Hobart Hurricanes earlier this month.

Global impact 10th hundred and 14,000 runs in T20 cricket Warner's ton at the SCG also has a major impact on his global standing in T20 cricket. He became just the third batter to complete 10 hundreds in T20 cricket. Only Chris Gayle (22) and Babar Azam (11) have more hundreds in this format of the game. The innings also helped Warner become just the fourth batter to complete 14,000 T20 runs. He has joined Gayle, Alex Hales, and Kieron Pollard on this list.

Advertisement

Career 125th 50-plus score for Warner in T20s Warner's latest hundred has taken him to 14,028 T20 runs from 432 matches at 37.11 (50s: 115). He has now raced to 498 sixes. Meanwhile, the 39-year-old Warner, who is retired from international cricket, has breached the 65-run mark in each of his last four outings. His previous scores read 130*, 67*, and 82. Warner's 433 runs in BBL 2025-26 have come at an average of 86.60 and a strike rate of 154.09.

Advertisement