Decoding batters with most 50-plus scores in Men's T20Is

Overall in T20Is, Buttler now owns a tally of 4,384 runs at 34.79. He smashed his 30th fifty (100s: 2).

With his 32nd fifty-plus score, Buttler moved to 4th on the list.

He surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who has 31 fifty-plus scores.

Overall in 20 overs cricket, Buttler has amassed 15,062 runs from 498 innings (529 games) at 35.6. He smashed his 108th fifty in the format (100s: 9).