Decoding batters with most 50-plus scores in Men's T20Is
What's the story
England enjoyed a resounding eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka in the at 3rd T20I at Emirates Old Trafford in Manchester on September 19. Captain Harry Brook and star batter Jos Buttler played key roles in chasing down Sri Lanka's modest target of 125 runs in just 9.4 overs. Buttler scored a fine knock of an unbeaten 62 off just 32 balls. Notably, he moved up the table in terms of 50-plus scores in T20Is.
#4
Jos Buttler - 32 fifty-plus scores
Overall in T20Is, Buttler now owns a tally of 4,384 runs at 34.79. He smashed his 30th fifty (100s: 2).
With his 32nd fifty-plus score, Buttler moved to 4th on the list.
He surpassed Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan, who has 31 fifty-plus scores.
Overall in 20 overs cricket, Buttler has amassed 15,062 runs from 498 innings (529 games) at 35.6. He smashed his 108th fifty in the format (100s: 9).
#3
Rohit Sharma - 37 fifty-plus scores
India's Rohit Sharma, who retired from T20Is after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, hammered 37 50-plus scores.
He smashed 5 hundreds and 32 fifties.
In a dazzling career for India where he played 159 matches, Rohit scored 4,231 runs at 32.05.
He hit 383 fours and 205 sixes, as per Cricinfo.
Overall, Rohit owns 12,531 runs from 472 T20s (100s: 8, 50s: 84).
#2
Virat Kohli - 39 fifty-plus scores
India's Virat Kohli, like Rohit, retired from T20Is after the ICC T20 World Cup 2024.
Kohli hammered 1 hundred and 38 fifties.
Kohli went on to amass a total of 4,188 runs from 125 matches at a staggering 48.59.
He slammed 369 fours and 124 sixes.
Overall in the 20-over format, Kohli owns 14,218 runs from 430 matches (50s: 110, 100s: 10).
#1
Babar Azam - 42 fifty-plus scores
Pakistan cricket team stalwart Babar Azam owns the most 50-plus scores in Men's T20Is.
In addition to 39 fifties, Babar has recorded three tons.
From 145 matches (136 innings), Babar's tally of 4,596 runs is the highest. He averages 38.94 with 477 fours and 80 sixes hit.
In 20 overs cricket, Babar has scored 12,493 runs from 359 matches (100s: 13, 50s: 101).