Listing batters with most ODI tons at five or lower
What's the story
South Africa clinched the three-match ODI series against Australia with a 32-run victory in the second match at Johannesburg's Wanderers Stadium. David Miller was instrumental in this win, scoring an explosive 142 off just 93 balls. His innings was a blistering one, coming at a strike rate of 152.69 with nine sixes and 12 fours. As Miller batted at five in this contest, we look at the batters with the most ODI hundreds at five or lower.
Miller
David Miller: 8 tons
Miller now tops this elite list as each of his eight ODI hundreds has come in these positions.
Across 150 innings in this regard, the southpaw has slammed 4,605 runs at a fine average of 43.03, as per Cricinfo.
Miller's strike rate of 104.42 is the fifth-best among batters with at least 2,100 runs in this regard.
No other batter in this club has a 40-plus average and a 100-plus strike rate (50s: 23).
Buttler
Jos Buttler: 8 tons
With his latest efforts, Miller has equaled England batter Jos Buttler's record for most centuries (8) while batting at No. 5 or below in ODI cricket.
The latter has 4,997 runs across 162 innings in this regard at 37.01.
He owns the fourth-best strike rate among batters with at least 2,100 runs (110.84).
Buttler's tally also includes 27 fifties.
Indian talismans
Yuvraj Singh & MS Dhoni: 7 tons each
Two of the finest Indian finishers in the history of ODI cricket, Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni, clocked seven tons each at these positions.
Yuvraj scored 4,870 runs across 154 innings at an average of 38.34 and a strike rate of 86.73 (50s: 33).
Dhoni, meanwhile, is the highest run-scorer at these positions, having mustered 8,324 runs from 249 innings at 47.56.
His tally includes 54 fifties and a strike rate of 85.54.