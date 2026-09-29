Listing batters with most ODI tons at five or lower

Miller now tops this elite list as each of his eight ODI hundreds has come in these positions.

Across 150 innings in this regard, the southpaw has slammed 4,605 runs at a fine average of 43.03, as per Cricinfo.

Miller's strike rate of 104.42 is the fifth-best among batters with at least 2,100 runs in this regard.

No other batter in this club has a 40-plus average and a 100-plus strike rate (50s: 23).