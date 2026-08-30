Listing batters with 7,000-plus runs in home Tests  

As per Cricinfo, Root has now raced to a total of 7,594 runs across 156 Test innings on home soil at a fine average of 53.85.

This tally includes 24 tons and 35 fifties across 89 matches.

No other batter has scored more than 23 Test tons in a nation.

Though Root has touched the 180-run mark five times in England, he has converted just two of them into double-tons.