Listing batters with 7,000-plus runs in home Tests
What's the story
England's Test captain Joe Root has etched his name in the record books by becoming the highest run-scorer in Test cricket on home soil. The historic feat was achieved during England's second Test against Pakistan at Lord's, London. Having recorded scores worth 4 and 24 in the game, Root surpassed former Australia captain Ricky Ponting to top this list. On this note, we look at the batters with at least 7,000 runs in home Test matches.
#1
Joe Root - 7,594 runs in England
As per Cricinfo, Root has now raced to a total of 7,594 runs across 156 Test innings on home soil at a fine average of 53.85.
This tally includes 24 tons and 35 fifties across 89 matches.
No other batter has scored more than 23 Test tons in a nation.
Though Root has touched the 180-run mark five times in England, he has converted just two of them into double-tons.
#2
Ricky Ponting - 7,578 runs in Australia
Ponting now takes the second spot on this list, having scored 7,578 runs across 92 Test matches in Australia.
His average in home Tests is even better than that of Root (56.9).
Ponting's tally also includes 23 hundreds and 38 fifties.
This makes him the batter with the most 50-plus Test scores in a country (61).
Five of his six double-tons have come Down Under.
#3
Sachin Tendulkar - 7,216 runs in India
Though Sachin Tendulkar happens to be the highest run-getter in Test history, he takes the third spot on this list.
The batting talisman tallied 7,216 runs at an average of 52.67, having batted 153 times in home Tests.
Tendulkar tallied 22 hundreds across 94 Tests in India, as his tally also includes 32 fifties.
He recorded three Test double-tons at home.
#4
Mahela Jayawardene - 7,167 runs in Sri Lanka
Sri Lankan legend Mahela Jayawardene comes fourth on this chart.
He hung up his boots with 7,167 runs across 81 home Tests at a sensational average of 59.7.
Jayawardene's tally at home included 23 tons and 34 fifties across 129 innings.
The stylish batter hammered three double-tons and a triple-ton as well in Sri Lanka.
#5
Jacques Kallis - 7,035 runs in South Africa
South African great Jacques Kallis is the only other player with at least 7,000 runs in home Test matches.
He scored a total of 7,035 runs at an average of 56.73 from 88 Tests (143 innings) in South Africa, including 23 centuries and 34 fifties.
Kallis, who also made contributions with his pace bowling, also managed a couple of double-hundreds in South Africa.